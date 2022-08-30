Wordle #438 answer for Wednesday, August 31

Wordle is a short quiz that provides its players with a small break from daily chores. The game landed online in 2021 and became a trending rage by the time the calendar changed years.

Millions of players solved the quiz during its peak popularity, and many of them made it a part of their daily routine. They still make sure to find some time to solve the daily grid.

Sometimes the players even take help from the internet to solve a difficult word. This article contains hints for Wednesday's game.

The solution for Wordle #438 rhymes with "spice"

1) The word begins with the letter P

2) The word contains the letter Z

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter E

The answer for Wednesday is a common word that rhymes with "spice."

Spoiler: The answer to the August 31 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for August 31 is "prize."

According to Merriam-Webster, a prize is "something offered or striven for in competitions or contests of chance." It can also be referred to as "something exceptionally desirable."

The History of Wordle

Wordle is a mini quiz created by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle. He created the game for his wife, Palak Shah, who is a quiz lover. Her love for such games became the inspiration behind the game.

The couple worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their friends to review it. Unfortunately, the game didn't receive the feedback they had hoped for, with friends complaining that it was filled with absurd words. They also felt that the game became boring after playing it a few times.

The negative reviews led them to drop it for almost ten years. During their break, Wardle started working at Reddit and created Button and Place, for the platform.

They finally remembered Wordle during the COVID-19 lockdown, after spending the majority of their quarantine life playing Crosswords and other games. They decided to modify their old project.

To make these changes, Shah filtered the game's solution list, while Wardle added a one-game-per-day feature. The new version of the game became successful among their friends.

Slowly, it became popular and created a small community for itself. Looking at the growing numbers, Wardle decided to release the game to the public in October 2021.

Wordle became so popular that the New York Times decided to acquire it in January 2022.

Mathler: Wordle for math lovers

There are numerous different versions of the word game on the internet. Mathler is made for people who love maths. The game was created by Daniel Tait and released in February 2022.

Since then, it has created a loyal fan base for itself. The game requires players to create an equation in the game, the answer for which is already provided at the beginning of the game. People are given six chances to find and guess the right equation.

The game follows the PEMDAS rules, which means players have to follow a certain sequence to solve the equations. The sequence goes as follows: Parenthesis, Exponents, Division, Multiplication, Addition and Subtraction.

The game is similar to another arithmetic quiz, Nerdle. The only difference between the two is that Nerdle requires players to figure out the answer as well.

