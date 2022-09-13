Wordle #452 answer for Wednesday, September 14

Wordle is a quiz that requires players to figure out five letter words in six attempts. The puzzle became popular due to its simple layout and clean rules.

Millions of users hopped onto the game's website to try their hand at the puzzle. Many of these players loved the game enough to make it a part of their daily lives.

Some players even look for answers online when they get stuck. This article consists of clues and answers for Wednesday's puzzle.

The solution for Wordle #452 rhymes with "mime"

1) The word begins with the letter T

2) The word contains the letter Y

3) The word contains only one vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter E

Wednesday's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "mime."

Spoiler: The answer to the September 12 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for September 12 is "thyme."

According to Merriam-Webster, thyme is "a genus (Thymus) of Eurasian mints with small pungent aromatic leaves, especially a Mediterranean garden herb used for seasoning."

How did Wordle come to be?

Wordle was created by a Brooklyn-based engineer, Josh Wardle. He made the game for his wife, Palak Shah, who loves to solve quizzes.

The pair worked together to create a prototype for the app and asked their friends to check it out. They also requested their friends to provide reviews.

Sadly, the game failed to impress people, who complained that it was filled with absurd words. Additionally, players could solve back-to-back games, which made the game monotonous after a while.

Owing to the reviews, the pair lost interest in the project and forgot about it for almost ten years.

Wardle got busy working at Reddit and created Button and Place for the platform.

After spending most of their free time playing similar games, they were reminded of their abandoned project during the COVID-19 lockdown. They decided to give Wordle another chance and altered it. Shah filtered the game's solution list, while Wardle added a one-game-per-day feature.

The updated game was a success. It not only attracted a large number of players but also drew attention from The New York Times. The news portal acquired the game for a seven-figure sum in January 2022.

Four interesting versions of Wordle

Here are four exciting spin-offs of the game that readers might find interesting:

1) Crosswordle: It is a game where players are given the answer to the quiz from the beginning and have to guess the rest. Players are given a spoiler-free grid, where they have to put words that they think match the hints.

2) Byrdle: Byrdle is identical to the original game, but the answers in the game are always related to choral music. Named after Renaissance composer William Byrd, the quiz was made for classical music fans.

3) Nerdle: The game is a mathematical version of the original. Players have to recreate the equation for the day. Thankfully, the game features only elementary-level math with simple equations. Players have to guess the answer to the equations as well.

4) Sweardle: Created as a parody of the original game, Sweardle features swear words as answers. The game has a limited vocabulary of 50 words used in rotation.

Edited by Sayati Das