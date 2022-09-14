Wordle #453 answer for Thursday, September 15

Wordle captured the world's attention only a few months after its launch. The game started as a personal project between a couple but evolved into a worldwide phenomenon. Millions of players hopped onto the game's website to solve the puzzle during the pandemic.

Many players solve the puzzle daily. They make sure to find some time within their schedule for it. Many look for clues and hints online on days when the answer is complex. This article consists of clues and answers for Thursday's puzzle.

The solution for Wordle #453 rhymes with "shout"

1) The word begins with the letter D

2) The word contains the letter B

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter T

The answer for Thursday is a common word that rhymes with "shout."

Spoiler: The answer to the September 15 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for September 15 is "doubt."

According to Merriam-Webster, doubt is "to call into question the truth of, to be uncertain or in doubt about something." It also means "uncertainty of belief or opinion often interferes with decision-making."

The backstory of Wordle

Andy Flacks @flacks



🟨

🟨 🟨

🟩🟩 🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩perfect tetris setup Wordle 452 4/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩perfect tetris setup Wordle 452 4/6⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛🟨⬛⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩perfect tetris setup

Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle as a personal project. Josh's wife, Palak Shah, is a quiz lover, and her affinity for such games became the inspiration behind creating Wordle.

The couple created a prototype version of the game, but it failed to impress their friends with it. People who tried the puzzle complained that it was filled with absurd words. Additionally, players could solve back-to-back games, which made the game monotonous after a while.

Looking at these reviews, the duo decided to abandon the project for almost ten years. During this time, Wardle created two successful experiments, Button and Place for Reddit.

SoPictureThis @SoPictureThis



🟨🟨

🟨 🟨

🟩🟩 🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 452 4/6🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 452 4/6⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛🟨🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the couple spent most of their free time playing quizzes and crosswords. This motivated them to give their abandoned project one more chance. The updated version of the game turned out to be a success. It attracted enough attention for Wardle to release it in the public domain. Since then, Worldle's popularity has skyrocketed. The New York Times later acquired it in January 2022 for a seven-figure sum.

Play multiple grids in these Wordle spinoffs

The game has a huge fan group, many of whom feel it's too easy for them. Here are four spinoff games that level up in difficulty.

Dourdle: The game requires players to solve two grids simultaneously. Users get a total of seven attempts to find two solutions. Quordle: The game requires players to solve four grids within nine guesses. Octordle: The game requires players to solve eight grids within 13 guesses. Sedecordle: This version of the game requires players to solve 16 grids within 21 guesses.

All these spinoffs have the same rules as the original game, where players receive clues via colored tiles. Players must continue playing until they solve the game or exhaust all attempts to find the answer.

Edited by Sayati Das