Wordle #454 answer for Friday, September 16

Wordle is a short quiz that requires players to find a predetermined five-letter word. The game gives users a total of six chances to find the answer, and a few clues via colored tiles.

The game's simplicity attracted numerous players, making it go viral at the beginning of the year. Many of these players loved the game enough to make it a permanent part of their lives. They make sure to solve the quiz each day to maintain their daily streak.

Some even look for clues and hints online to help them solve the quiz. This article has clues and answers for Friday's puzzle.

The solution for Wordle #454 rhymes with "carer"

1) The word beings with the letter P

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains two vowels

4) The word ends with the letter R

The answer for Friday is an uncommon word that rhymes with "carer."

Spoiler: The answer to the September 16 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for September 16 is "parer."

According to Vocabulary.com, a parer is "a small sharp knife used in paring fruits or vegetables."

The journey of Wordle

Wordle was created by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle for his wife, Palak Shah, who is a quiz lover. Shah's love for quizzes became the inspiration behind the game.

The pair worked together to create a prototype for the game, which they asked their friends to review. Unfortunately, their peers did not like the game and complained that it was filled with absurd words. Additionally, players could solve back-to-back games, which made the game monotonous after a while.

This caused the duo to lose interest in continuing the project, and they dropped it. Meanwhile, Wardle went on to work at Reddit and created two successful projects called Button and Place.

They were finally reminded of the game during the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent the majority of their free time solving various games. This inspired them to update the game.

Mike @bamboobones666





🟨 🟩

🟩🟩 🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 453 4/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 453 4/6⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

For that, Shah filtered out words from the game's solution list, while Wardle added a one-fame per day feature to the programming. The modified version of the game started to gain popularity and earned itself a small but loyal user base.

A growing number of regular players encouraged Wardle to release the game in the public domain. However, Wordle only went viral after the share feature was added to it.

One of the players came up with the idea of creating the results manually from the emoji boxes. Her idea was appreciated by Wardle, who integrated it into the game.

Soon after that, the game started to trend and took over social media platforms. Its popularity got the attention of the New York Times, which acquired it in January 2022.

The acquisition received criticism from fans who believed that the media house would make the game a paid one. However, this was already taken care of by Wardle. More so, the newshouse released an AI website called WordleBot to help players analyze their gameplay and get better at it.

The NYT has now partnered with Hasbro to create a board game version of Wordle. The board will launch sometime next month, but fans can pre-order on Amazon, Target, and Hasbro’s online store for $19.99.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave