Wordle #458 answer for Tuesday, September 20

Wordle is a popular puzzle that took the internet by storm at the beginning of 2022. The game is loved by players for its simple and easy design but gripping gameplay.

Users raced to solve the game fastest among their friends and show it off on social media. Many of these players made the game a part of their lives and solve it regularly without fail.

Some even look for clues to the answer online on days when the answers are hard to guess. This article contains hints for Tuesday's game.

The solution for Wordle #458 rhymes with "spike"

1) The word begins with the letter A

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains three vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter E

The answer for September 20 is a very common word that rhymes with "spike."

Spoiler: The answer to the September 20 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for September 20 is "alike."

According to Merriam-Webster, alike is "exhibiting close resemblance without being identical" or showing similarities "in the same manner, form, or degree."

The story of Wordle

Wordle began as a personal project between a Brooklyn-based couple. Josh Wardle noticed the love his wife Palak Shah had for mental quizzes and was inspired to create a quiz of his own.

The pair created a prototype for the project in 2013 and asked their friends to review it. Sadly, the game failed to impress their peers who complained that it was filled with absurd words. Additionally, players could solve back-to-back games, which made the game monotonous after a while.

This caused the couple to lose interest in the project, and they decided to discontinue it afterwards. Wardle went on to work at Reddit and created two successful projects called Button and Place.

The game returned to their lives during the COVID-19 lockdown after they spent the majority of their free time solving various mental quizzes.

They decided to update the game and to do so, Shah filtered out words from the game's solution list, while Wardle added a one-game per day feature to the application.

These changes made all the difference. Wordle's popularity started to grow among the couple's peers, who began introducing it to their friends. It soon earned itself a small community and a loyal fanbase.

The growing numbers encouraged Wardle to release the game in the public domain. The rest was history. The word game started to pull record-breaking numbers, with people all around the world taking part in solving it.

The virality of the game attracted media giant New York Times. The media house subsequently bought the game for a seven-figure amount in January 2022.

After buying the game, the NYT decided to make it inclusive and removed words they felt were inappropriate for its worldwide user base. They also released a website called WordleBot to help players get better at the game. Users can visit the website to check out the best starting words, and get tips on how to choose words while solving the puzzle. Players can even use the portal as a tie-breaker while competing against their friends.

