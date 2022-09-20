Wordle #459 answer for Wednesday, September 21

Word quiz Wordle became a social media phenomenon towards the end of last year. Millions of players visited the game's website to try their hand at the game.

Players loved posting their results on social media, which furthered the game's popularity and made it go viral. Many of these players made the game a part of their lives, solving it diligently every day.

They like to maintain their win streaks and look for hints online when the answer is difficult to guess. This article contains hints for Wednesday's game.

The solution for Wordle #459 rhymes with "knee cap"

1) The word begins with the letter R

2) The word contains the letter C

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter P

The answer for Wednesday is a common word that rhymes with "knee cap."

Spoiler: The answer to the September 21 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for September 21 is "recap."

According to Merriam-Webster, recap means "a concise summary."

The growth of Wordle

Wordle was created by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle. Wardle's wife, Palak Shah, is a quiz enthusiast and her love for such quizzes became the inspiration behind Wordle.

The pair worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their friends to review it for them. Sadly, the game did not receive great feedback. Reviewers complained that it was filled with absurd words. Additionally, players could solve back-to-back games, which made the game monotonous after a while.

The couple then dropped the game and forgot about it for almost ten years. During the gap, Wardle went on to work at Reddit and created two successful projects, called Button and Place, for the platform.

They only remembered the game during the COVID-19 lockdown after spending the majority of their quarantined free time solving various mental quizzes.

They made the necessary changes to the game and reintroduced it among their friends. The new variant of the game was loved by their close ones, who introduced it to more people. Slowly, the game earned itself a small but loyal fanbase, encouraging Wardle to release it in the public domain.

Once public, Wordle began attracting players, and some of those players came up with the idea of using emojis to share their results. The idea was liked by Wardle, who integrated it into the game, giving Wordle a path to becoming a worldwide sensation.

The game was later bought by the media giant New York Times, who bought it for a seven-figure amount in January 2022.

Heardle is a successful Wordle spin-off

Heardle joined the internet after the original game became popular on social media. Created by digital production studio Omakase, the spin-off follows the same idea as the original game.

In Heardle, players have to recognize a song by only listening to a small snippet from the track. The snippets begin at a length of one second and gradually go up to 16 seconds.

The game was such a hit that it inspired a flock of variations from itself. Players can find a Heardle version for every famous singer and fandom.

The game is currently owned by Spotify, which acquired it in July 2022.

