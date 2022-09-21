Wordle #460 answer for Thursday, September 22

Word quiz Wordle became a social media phenomenon towards the end of last year. The game began as a small project between a couple but quickly grew into a worldwide phenomenon.

Players loved posting their results on social media, which furthered the game's popularity and made it go viral. Many of these players made the game a part of their lives, solving it diligently every day.

They like to maintain their win streaks and look for hints online when the answer is difficult to guess. This article contains hints for Thursday's game.

Daniel @JustDaniel_UK



🟨

🟩🟨 🟨

🟩🟩 🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 459 4/6🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 459 4/6⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜🟨⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The solution for Wordle #460 rhymes with the word "paint"

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains the letter N

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter T

The answer for Thursday is a common word that rhymes with "paint."

Spoiler: The answer to the September 22 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for September 22 is "saint."

According to Merriam-Webster, a saint is "one officially recognized, especially through canonization as preeminent to holiness." It can also mean "one of God's chosen and usually Christian people," or "one eminent for piety or virtue."

The growth of Wordle

Wordle was created by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle. He made the game for his wife, Palak Shah, who enjoys quizzes. The couple created a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their friends to review it.

Sadly, the game did not receive great feedback. Reviewers complained that it was filled with absurd words. Additionally, players could solve back-to-back games, which made the game monotonous after a while.

The couple then dropped the game and forgot about it for almost ten years. During the gap, Wardle went on to work at Reddit and created two successful projects, called Button and Place, for the platform.

They only remembered the game during the COVID-19 lockdown after spending the majority of their quarantined free time solving various mental quizzes.

They made the necessary changes to the game and reintroduced it among their friends. The new variant of the game was loved by their close ones, who introduced it to more people. Slowly, the game earned itself a small but loyal fanbase, encouraging Wardle to release it in the public domain.

Wordle's popularity grew massively after its public release. By the time the new year hit, the game had become a viral sensation. The game was later bought by the media giant New York Times, who bought it for a seven-figure amount in January 2022.

Tips to get better at solving Wordle

The game is fairly easy and self-explanatory. Players write five letter words and look for hints to guess the answers. However, there are a few tips people can follow to make it easier to solve the game.

1) Start the game with a word like "adieu." Adieu is made up of five vowels, helping in figuring out the vowels present in the answer.

2) Begin the game with a word like "think" or "crane." These two are the best starting words according to WordleBot.

3) Use words with unique letters. This too helps filter out letters.

4) Focus on simple words because the solution list fed into the application has very few uncommon words. Most answers are comprised of words used in everyday conversation.

5) Players must be cautious of words with double letters because there is no indication of repeated letters in the word.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far