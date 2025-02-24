World Food Championships 2025 to be held at Indianapolis: Schedule, prize, and more details explored

The World Food Championships has announced its return to Indianapolis for its 13th annual tournament. It is scheduled to be held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center this fall for the second time.

The organization announced in a press release that the 2025 Main Event will take place from Thursday, October 16 to Sunday, October 19. After a successful 2024 championship, it is once again slated to be held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion.

The upcoming 2025 event will see over 300 teams battling for the coveted World Food Champion title and a share of the $450,000 prize pool.

World Food Championships 2025

Following a successful 2024 season, which featured over 300 teams and 1,200 chefs from more than 30 countries and 35 states, the 2025 season is expected to bring in more competition.

On February 12, the World Food Championships took to its official Instagram account and confirmed their return for the 13th season.

Mike Eaton, CEO of the World Food Championships said in a press release:

“After the success of our championship event in 2024, we are excited to make our return to Indianapolis this year.”

Speaking on making the upcoming event more entertaining, Mike Eaton added:

“Beyond that, we are looking forward to adding a number of additional programming elements to this year's event that promises to make the experience even more consumer-friendly, entertaining, and delicious for both our competitors and fans of Food Sport.”

Cindy Hoye, the Executive Director of the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center added in the press release.

“We are extremely proud to partner with the team at World Food Championships to bring this unique and one-of-a-kind event back to our market, which is truly becoming a destination for events of all kinds.”

Cindy Hoye further continued:

“The Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion is the perfect facility to invite Hoosiers and a global audience to explore and experience culinary excellence. We are grateful to the leadership team at the World Food Championships for their commitment to the State of Indiana.”

The upcoming edition of the global premier food sport competition will witness competition in categories including Bacon, Barbecue, Vegetarian, and more.

Schedule and prize explored

The World Food Championships 2025 will return to Indianapolis between October 16 and 19, promising a one-of-a-kind culinary experience for competitors, connoisseurs, and food enthusiasts alike.

According to the organization's Instagram post on February 12, the four-day live culinary event will feature teams competing for food, fame, and fortune of over $450,000 in prize money across multiple categories.

Notably, the WFC 2025 weekend will be held in conjunction with the 2025 World Championship Chili Cook-off (WCCC). It is a renowned culinary competition for competitive chili cooking and is known to bring the best chili cooks across the nation. The annual competition is governed by the International Chili Society (ICS).

About World Food Championships

The WFC debuted in 2012. Known as the premier food sport competition globally, WFC has amassed a worldwide following for its one-of-a-kind live culinary experience.

The annual competition witnesses thousands of teams battling for the coveted title of World Food Champion. Notably, the event has attracted participants from nearly 40 countries and every state in the US.

The WFC platform has brought forward some of the world’s best cooks by providing a level playing field, innovative culinary programming, a fair judging system, ambassador opportunities, and more.

