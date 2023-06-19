World's Best cast list: Who stars in Disney+'s new musical comedy film?

The new musical comedy flick, World's Best, is all set to hit Disney+ on Friday, June 23, 2023. The movie tells the story of a child who's extremely skilled at mathematics. But his life changes forever when he finds out that his late father was a popular rapper. He then decides to pursue a career in music. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Disney:

''In 'World’s Best,' 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel (Magnus), in the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar.''

The description further states,

''While his actions may appear reckless and the quickest way for him to lose everything, Prem, empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies where he performs with his father (Ambudkar), is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA. As his father always used to say, 'the world’s best never rest.'''

The movie features Manny Magnus in the lead role, alongside various others essaying portraying crucial supporting characters. Roshan Sethi serves as the director of the film, whilst Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jamie King, and Timothy Vistentin serve as the writers.

World's Best cast list: Manny Magnus and others to feature in Disney+'s new musical comedy film

1) Manny Magnus as Prem Patel

Manny Magnus plays the lead role of Prem Patel in Disney+'s World's Best. Prem is highly skilled at mathematics, but later decides to pursue a career in hip hop after finding out that his father was a famous rapper. The film then chronicles his journey as he follows in his late father's footsteps.

Manny looks brilliant in the film's trailer, perfectly portraying his character's inherent charm and enthusiasm with astonishing ease. He's relatively new in the entertainment industry. His credits include Home Team and I Want You Back.

2) Utkarsh Ambudkar as Suresh

Actor Utkarsh Ambudkar essays the role of Suresh in the new Disney+ musical comedy flick. Suresh has passed away, but he constantly appears in his son Prem's dreams, inspiring him to become a rapper like him.

Suresh plays a key role in Prem's life and it'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the movie. Utkarsh Ambudkar perfectly embodies his character's core traits and promises to deliver a memorable performance. He has previously appeared in Free Guy, The Broken Hearts Gallery, and Never Have I Ever, to name a few.

3) Punam Patel as Priya

Punam Patel portrays the character of Priya in World's Best. Apart from that, more details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can look forward to her playing a crucial role in the story. Punam Patel is known for her performances in I Love That for You, Space Force, and Rim of the World, among many more.

Apart from Manny Magnus, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Punam Patel, World's Best also stars many others in significant supporting/minor roles, including:

Kathryn Greenwood as Ms. Sage

Noah Lamanna as Naomi

Liam Wignall as Sharn

Maya McNair as Amanda

Dorian Giordano as Gabe

You can watch World's Best on Disney+ on Friday, June 23, 2023.

