“Would know that if he actually read a book”: Charlamagne Tha God roasts Kanye over wild Hitler microphone and highways claim  

Kanye West recently came under fire once again for publicly praising the Nazis and appreciating Adolf Hitler during an appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars.

Shortly after, he tweeted a photo of the Swastika symbol engraved within the Star of David logo, leading to another suspension from Twitter. On Thursday, Charlamagne Tha God appeared on The Breakfast Club and called out the rapper after watching a clip of his bizarre interview.

He debunked West’s claims that Hitler invented microphones and highways and said:

“Hitler did not invent highways. He did not invent microphones. Even if he did, that does not justify the murder of 6 million people. No. Like, come on, bro.”

Charlamagne also credited the original inventor of the electric microphone and mocked West, saying the latter would know about the reality if he read a book on the topic:

“And by the way, the electric — electret microphone, that 90% of all mics used today are based on, was invented by a Black man. Okay, Dr. James West. All right. Kanye would know that if he actually read a book, right? Come on, man.”

Reports suggest that Dr. James West patented the electret microphone in 1962 alongside his colleague Gerhard Sessler.

Charlamagne Tha God even slammed West for wearing Balenciaga right after criticizing the brand over its controversial child ad campaign. He said:

“Since the backlash, moral heavyweight Kanye West has called the brand out but no more than five minutes later, Kanye was pictured in a pair of Balenciaga ‘Ahoy Matey 3000s.’”

The radio host also addressed Ye’s recent comments where he compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr. During an appearance on Timcast IRL podcast with Tim Pool, the Donda creator said:

“As I'm getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I'm just standing there. When I found out they were trying to put me in jail, it was like a dog was biting my arm and I almost shed a tear. Almost. But I still walked in stride through it.”

In response to the claim, Charlamagne said:

“I really, really want him to experience all of that. I would really like for him to get bit by a German Shepherd, okay, and I want him to get hosed down. He's already got the rain boots on, and now I know why he wears them all the time; so he can properly walk through all the s*** he's full of.”

Prior to the recent comments, the TV personality also spoke to Newsweek about Kanye having possible mental health issues and said that even if someone struggles with mental health, it does not give them the right to be a “bigot.”

Twitter reacts to Charlamagne Tha God’s comments on Kanye West

Kanye West has continued to find himself in the middle of back-to-back controversies ever since, wearing a “White Lives Matters” T-Shirt to Paris Fashion Week, making inappropriate claims about George Floyd’s death and consistently engaging in anti-Semitic behavior online.

More recently, the rapper was banned from Instagram and Twitter for his anti-Semitic remarks that violated the policies of the platforms. Shortly after, Charlamagne Tha God took to The Breakfast Club to slam West for his controversial remarks.

As Charlamagne’s comments about Ye "going down a deadly path" and requiring professional help surfaced online, several social media users took to Twitter to react to the former’s remarks:

While reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kanye West will respond to Charlamagne Tha God’s criticism in the days to come.

