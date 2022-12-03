"A visionary man": Zachary Fox Kanye tweet from 2018 goes viral, leaves internet in awe

Amidst Kanye West’s ongoing cancelation, a tweet from comedian Zachary Fox has left the internet stunned. The latter commented about the disgraced singer four years ago. The same has resurfaced online and netizens are shocked to see how the tweet overshadowed West’s current predicament.

It is safe to say that Kanye West has become one of the most controversial figures in recent months. His recent appearance on the InfoWars show alongside Alex Jones left many unimpressed. In the contentious episode, the Yeezy designer made several questionable statements, with one of them being about his admiration towards Adolf Hitler. Speaking about the Nazi leader, the 45-year-old rapper said:

“Well, I see good things about him. I love everyone. The Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us and or you can love what we’re doing to your contracts, but this guy that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician- you cannot say out loud that he ever did anything goof. I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they bring to the table, especially Hitler.”

Alex Jones, a far-right conspiracy theorist, pushed back at West’s statements and said that he dislikes Nazis. Ye responded by saying that he “likes Hitler.”

Meanwhile, a tweet by 31-year-old comedian Zachary Fox has gone viral on social media platforms. The comic posted the same in 2018. He said:

“highly recommend getting off the Kanye train before it inevitably reached the “Hitler was a good guy” stop”

Zachary Fox’s comment in 2018 came at a time when Kanye West felt emboldened to disregard slavery. In a TMZ interview, West infamously said that “slavery was a choice.” At the time, he also publicly showed support for Donald Trump.

The Praise God singer did not spew antisemitic rhetoric then.

Netizens react to Zachary Fox’s 2018 tweet about Kanye West

Internet users were shocked after Fox’s tweet resurfaced online. Many could not help but comment on how the tweet turned into reality. A few tweets read:

Kanye West posts image of Swastika inside Star of David on Twitter before suspension

Following his InfoWars appearance, the Yeezy-designer took to Twitter to post an image of the Nazi Swastika Symbol inside the Star of David. For those unversed, the latter symbolizes Jewish culture and identity. He also wrote in the tweet- “YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH.”

This led to Elon Musk finally pulling the plug on West’s Twitter account. He also addressed the same by tweeting- “FAFO.” He added that the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian had “violated our rule against incitement of violence.”

Prior to the most recent suspension, in October, the rapper was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram account for posting anti-Jew remarks. He accused fellow rapper Diddy of being controlled by Jewish people. At the same time, the fashion designer also infamously wore a t-shirt that read the slogan “White Lives Matter.”

Earlier this year, West was also banned from Instagram for a day after using racial slurs against comedian Trevor Noah.

