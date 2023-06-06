WP x Vault By Vans Authentic 44 DX sneakers collection: Release date, price, and more details explored

On June 9, 2023, Vault By Vans will introduce three new versions of Authentic 44 DX in collaboration with WP, a well-known retailer and fashion brand. WP offers a wide range of fashion products for men and women from international brands such as Barbour, Baracuta, Blundstone, and Filson.

The retailing brand has a history of introducing prominent brands to Italy and has had success creating a composite yet cohesive image using a variety of influences and concepts. Now, the brand has collaborated with Vault By Vans to bring three different iterations of Authentic 44 DX sneakers dressed in black, red, and blue. The price tag for the pair will be $80 each.

Even though the pair will be available via the official website of WP and Vans, the raffle has been started. The blue version of the new Authentic 44 DX sneakers is currently available for the raffle on the END Clothing. Sneakerheads can register now to book a pair in advance.

WP x Vault By Vans Authentic 44 DX sneakers collection features checkerboard and paisley prints

Vans Authentic sneakers (Image via @tensolesdown/Twitter)

The Vans Authentic 44 DX sneakers are part of the Anaheim Factory Classics shoe collection that honors Vans' 50+ years of making footwear and celebrates unique design and style. Originally known as the Style 44, the Authentic was embraced by skaters in the early '70s, quickly becoming a cult favorite. This iconic model will get a makeover by collaborating with WP.

The new WP x Vault By Vans Authentic sneakers collection is a subtle nod to the original Anaheim factory in California. It is offered in three attractive colors: red, blue, and black. The sneakers are all constructed with an authentic drill lining and have busy, pattern-heavy uppers that vary between checkerboard and paisley motifs. The upper parts, tabs, and heels are all treated in the same pattern.

This traditional lace-up shoe has retro accents like the original model number, higher glossy foxing tape, original cotton laces, and drill lining weight. This style also has solid canvas uppers that are reminiscent of historical styles.

On Vans' website, the sneakers are described as,

"Vans’ Anaheim Factory Collection honors our 50 + years of making footwear history by reintroducing iconic silhouettes that celebrate unique design details informed by the original Vans make and model. Paying tribute to our first Vans factory in Anaheim, California, the Anaheim Factory Authentic 44 DX borrows details from the original Authentic while offering modernized comfort with upgraded Ortholite® sockliners."

tensolesdown @tensolesdown WP And Vault By #Vans Add Print Patchwork To The Authentic 44 DX: Vault By #Vans is responsible for the footwear icon’s most interesting projects, from highly-limited inline styles to collaborations with the likes of Brain Dead, Gallery Dept., and KITH.… Follow @tensolesdown WP And Vault By #Vans Add Print Patchwork To The Authentic 44 DX: Vault By #Vans is responsible for the footwear icon’s most interesting projects, from highly-limited inline styles to collaborations with the likes of Brain Dead, Gallery Dept., and KITH.… Follow @tensolesdown https://t.co/jWZ7at2eHL

Vault By Vans Authentic 44 DX sneakers are a modern silhouette inspired by the original Vans sneakers from the 80s. The combination of history and innovation makes this sneaker model special. The shoe has a higher glossed foxing tape, cotton laces like the initial times, and a heavier-weight canvas upper. The upper of the Vans Authentic sneakers is made of textile, a lightweight material mainly used for summer footwear.

In addition, the heel of the pair is also made from suede and has a higher glossed sidewall finish. This innovative pair of Authentic 44 DX sneakers will soon be available in three collections from the WP and Vault By Vans collaboration.

Poll : 0 votes