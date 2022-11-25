Written in the Stars 2022 (season 1): Where to follow the contestants on Instagram?

Disney+ show Written In The Stars is coming up with a new concept of dating, where participating singles will be paired together with the help of astrologers. The show will feature 12 singles looking for love and a partner after careful assessment of their zodiac signs.

The six pairs will then stay together in a Greek villa for around 30 days while going through various challenges to test their compatibility. There will be no eliminations or winners on the show.

The synopsis of the upcoming show reads as:

"In this audacious social experiment, 12 single strangers, all desperate to find love and each representing one of the 12 signs of the zodiac, arrive at a mysterious villa in Greece to find they have been matched with someone in the group."

Written in the Stars season 1, which will be hosted by BAFTA award-winning broadcaster Clara Amfo, will premiere on Disney+ on Sunday, November 27, at 3:00 am ET.

Where can you follow the 12 singles of Written in the Stars?

1) Jocelyn Mahagan

Instagram handle: @jocelyn_mahagan

Jocelyn is a Capricorn who is looking for a partner on Written in the Stars with the help of her birth chart. On the show, she will be paired with Callum McClean, a Leo.

She is also a food blogger who posts delicious recipes on jocelyndailyblog.wordpress.com.

2) Taylor Ann Regan

Instagram handle: @taylorregannx

Taylor is an Aries. As per her Instagram, she is the "official ring girl."

On the show, she is not only looking for a partner but also a "best friend" on the show. She is looking for a "tall, dark, big muscles" guy to fall in love with and get married to.

3) Ashley Tamuno

Instagram handle: @ashleytamuno

As per his Instagram, Ashley is a "fashion student and model with @crumbagency."

He is a Sagittarius and is hoping to find a compatible partner on Written in the Stars. He has walked in London Fashion Week shows and many more.

4) Mattia Casieri Alborghetti

Instagram handle: @matcasieri

Mattia is a Scorpio who is keen to find love on the new show. He is also a plant lover and a travel enthusiat.

He has visited various places including Barcelona, Madrid, Libosa, and more. On his Instagram, he has mentioned himself as "Italian heart" and "English adopted."

5) David ‘Temps’ Templer

Instagram handle: @temp_tation

David's zodiac sign is Cancer. He is a lifestyle and fitness enthusiast.

The Written In The Stars participant is also a chef who posts Tik Tok food-related videos as @TheShirtlessChef on Tik Tok and Instagram. He also has a YouTube channel, @temp_tation, where he uploads various exercise videos for his more than 9K subscribers.

6) LIAT

Instagram handle: @liat.x

LIAT is a photographer and her zodiac sign is Taurus. On Written in the Stars, she hopes to find someone who shares her passion and can be her friend.

She is excited to see if her birth chart can help find the right match for her on the show.

7) James L. Jackson

Instagram handle: @jamesleungj

James is an Aquarian. The wellness coach is also a Nike trainer and qualified yoga teacher. He is the founder of Balm Retreat.

He founded the latter back when he was working in his regular day job, "dreaming of living a lifestyle aligned with his passions for travel and wellbeing," as per the official website of balmworldwide.com/retreat.

8) Toby Olubi

Instagram handle: @tobyolubi

A Libra as per zodiac, Toby is all pepped up to find his soulmate through astrology on Written in the Stars.

He is a "fitness presenter" and "World Cup gold medalist," as per his Instagram. Toby is also an olympic athlete.

9) Jack Rees

Instagram handle: @jackreees

Jack is a Virgo who loves to spend time with his family and friends. His Instagram is filled with pictures of his dear ones.

10) Kayleigh Fay

Instagram handle: @kayleighfay

"International curve model" Kayleigh's zodiac sign is Pisces. She is a big believer of astrology. She is participating on the show hoping that her star will align with someone on the Written in the Stars.

The participant runs various small businesses and is a face of reputed campaigns.

11) Kelly Rian

Instagram handle: @kellyriansanson

Kelly is a Gemini who hopes to get lucky in love on the new Disney+ show.

She dons many hats as an actor, dancer, and model. Her Instagram is full of her modeling pictures for her more than 26k followers.

12) Callum McClean

Instagram handle: @callumcclean

Callum is a Leo and is paired up with Jocelyn Mahagan on the show, who is a Capricon.

Callum hopes the show will help him find his true love with whom he can spend the rest of his life with.

Tune in on Disney+ this Sunday, November 27 to watch the new season of Written in the Stars.

