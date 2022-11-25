Who is Toby Olubi from Written in the Stars? Meet the World Cup gold medalist

Adding to the ever-growing list of reality dating shows is a brand new TV experiment, Written in the Stars, coming to Discovery+ this Sunday, November 27. BAFTA award-winning broadcaster, DJ and podcaster, Clara Amfo will play the role of cupid and match 12 single cast members with their perfect partners to help them find love, along with the help of three astrologers.

Tony Olubi will be among the cast looking for love and a potential partner to spend the rest of his life with. The reality star is also a World Cup gold medalist who joined the British Bobsleigh set-up in June 2013 while responding to an open invite to compete at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. He has many talents apart from being in the unique sport and is keen on finding a partner.

The official synopis of Written in the Stars reads:

"Written in the Stars is a sizzling new reality/dating series which puts contestants’ love lives in the hands of the world’s top astrologers. In this audacious social experiment, 12 single strangers, all desperate to find love and each representing one of the 12 signs of the zodiac, arrive at a mysterious villa in Greece to find they have been matched with someone in the group."

More on Written in the Stars cast member Toby's journey in his Bobsleigh career

Toby earned his Bachelors degree in Economics and Politics from Brunel University London from 2006 to 2011. He then went on to become a Bobsleigh athlete in 2013 at the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association. He met the minimum requirements in his very first training session.

Toby missed out on his podium place and finished fourth while competing in the two-man event at the North American Cup alongside Lamin Deen. However, the following day, he and Deen placed third and the same week, and the Written in the Stars star grabbed a gold medal and topped the rankings.

Although Toby missed out on the 2015/2016 season due to an injury, he bounced back the following season to win silver in the Europa Cup alongside Bruce Tasker in December 2016. He finished by being one among the Top 10 Bobsleigh athletes in various events at the 2017 European Championships. The athlete also competed in five out of the six World Cup races in the post-Christmas season.

The Written in the Stars cast member won a gold medal by setting the fastest speed recorded in Bobsleigh in November 2017. Toby made his maiden Olympic appearance in PyeongChang in February 2018, and finished in 18th place with the crew.

Toby held the title of Brand Partnership Manager at Badminton England from 2020 and is currently TeamGB Wellbeing Programme Manager for The British Olympic Association. Although he missed much of the next three seasons due to work commitments, he featured at the 2019 World Championships in Whistler and in six World Cup races in the 2021/2022 season.

The Written in the Stars cast member is also an "inspirational speaker with experience in schools and the corporate environment," as per his LinkedIn bio. Among his other talents, he holds a significant amount of experience in live and pre-recorded TV, Live Events and Radio.

A few fun facts shared by him include his nicknames Tobstar, Super T, Toblerone, Toby-time, and Horselegs. He also revealed that if he wasn't a bobsledder, he wished to be Batman. Explaining himself in three words, Toby stated that he was "unorthodox, grateful, litty," and is most likely to be spotted on the dance floor.

He has over 5K followers on Instagram where he constantly updates his fitness and wellness journey, as well as puts up his upcoming game schedule and wins as well.

Written in the Stars is a social experiment where three astrologers will help 12 hopeful singles find matches based on the respective contestants' astrology. Each sign is represented by an individual in the house. While every one of them has a compatible match on the show, it is up to the singles to find them.

Don't forget to catch Written in the Stars this Sunday, November 27 on Discovey+.

