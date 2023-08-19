WTAPS X New Balance 990V6 : Where to get, release date, and more details explored

WTAPS X New Balance 990V6 is an exciting new collaboration bringing together two prominent names in the world of fashion and streetwear. WTAPS, a famed Japanese brand renowned for its military-inspired designs, and New Balance, a respected footwear company, have once again teamed up to create something unique.

Building on their successful partnership, they now introduce the WTAPS X New Balance 990V6. This move will add another unique piece to their collection that showcases a blend of utility and urban sophistication.

In this collaboration, the 990V6 features a gray mesh base with pigskin suede overlays, making it an exciting addition to the 99X line. The shoes' exclusive design elements, including a unique "USA" emblem and dual-branding, highlight both brands' commitment to quality and style.

The much-anticipated WTAPS X New Balance 990V6 Made in the USA will launch on September 1st, 2023. The sneakers will be available via WTAPS, New Balance, and select online and in-store retailers. The release is specifically for men's sizes, and fans eagerly await the announcement of the retail price.

WTAPS X New Balance 990V6 releases on September 1st, 2023

Expand Tweet

The upcoming WTAPS and New Balance 990V6 showcase a gray mesh base, highlighted with pigskin suede overlays on mudguards, midfoot, and heels. What makes the design special is the swapping of the standard 990 emblem for "USA" on the lateral heel.

The heels proudly display WTAPS and Made in USA branding, giving the sneakers a distinctive look. A white leather heel counter adds contrast, while a two-toned FuelCell cushioned midsole in white and gray atop a Gray rubber outsole completes the overall appearance.

Close view of WTAPS X New Balance 990V6 (Image via Twitter/@sneakerhack1)

Another iconic factor about this collection is its style code and connection to the trend. The WTAPS X New Balance 990V6 carries the style code M990WT6, reflecting its unique design.

The collaboration between WTAPS and New Balance captures the essence of utilitarian aesthetics with an urban edge, continuing a trend that has become synonymous with both brands.

A Brief History of WTAPS and New Balance 990V6

WTAPS X New Balance 990V6 with sturdy soles (Image via Twitter/@sneakerhack1)

WTAPS, founded in 1996, has always been at the forefront of incorporating military aesthetics into streetwear. Their partnership with New Balance, an American company established in 1906 with a rich history in producing athletic footwear, has further solidified both brands' presence in the streetwear market.

Together, they have consistently released limited-edition sneakers like the New Balance 990V6, each a testament to craftsmanship, comfort, and style.

The beautiful packaging of the sneakers (Image via Twitter/@sneakerhack1)

This powerful collaboration between two brands is committed to quality and innovation. The combined genius and the distinctive additions will surely make the sneakers a hit among streetwear enthusiasts.

This new addition to the WTAPS and New Balance collaboration is eagerly awaited. Don't miss the chance to own a piece of this exclusive collaboration that flawlessly merges style, functionality, and urban flair.