Wynonna Judd Back to Wy Tour 2023: How to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Country music icon Wynonna Judd has announced a new tour, titled Back to Wy, which is scheduled to take place from October 26, 2023, to December 1, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is a celebration of the singer's debut and sophomore solo albums and their 20th and 21st anniversaries, respectively.

The singer announced the new 15-city tour, which will feature shows in cities such as Dallas, Knoxville, and Austin, via a post on her official Instagram page.

The presale for the tour will be available on August 22, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Interested patrons must register at the singer's official fan club to gain access to the presale.

General tickets for the tour will be available on August 25, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced, but once made public, they will be available from the singer's official website.

Wynonna Judd celebrates her early career with tour

Wynonna Judd released her eponymously titled debut album, Wynonna, on March 31, 1992. The album was a major chart breakthrough and remains her most successful album, with several platinum sales certifications.

After the success of her debut album, Wynonna Judd released her second studio album, Tell Me Why, on May 11, 1993. The album remains her second-most successful album to date, with platinum sales certifications in the USA and Canada, respectively.

Now Wynonna Judd is set to celebrate the same albums with the newly announced tour. In a general press statement, the singer elaborated on her feelings regarding the albums, stating:

"Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years, means the world to me. Deep diving into my first two solo albums, Wynonna and Tell Me Why, track by track, will be a trip down memory lane. As I sit and listen to these two records, I’m flooded with the memories that surrounded that time in my life."

Wynonna Judd continued:

"The fans held me up and supported me through that season of change in 1992, and I now see “herstory” repeating itself. This music healed me then and is healing me now. The circle of life continues… "

The full list of dates and venues for the Wynonna Judd US Tour is given below:

October 26, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 27, 2023 – Ames, Iowa at Stephens Auditorium

October 28, 2023 – Prior Lake, Minnesota at Mystic Lake Casino

November 2, 2023 – Rosemont, Illinois at Rosemont Theatre

November 3, 2023 – Bowler, Wisconsin at North Star Mohican Casino

November 4, 2023 – Peoria, Illinois at Peoria Civic Center Theater

November 9, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

November 11, 2023– Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at The Criterion

November 12, 2023– Austin, Texas at ACL Live at Moody Theatre

November 17, 2023 – Birmingham, Alabama at Alabama Theatre

November 18, 2023 – Bossier City, Louisiana at Margaritaville Casino

November 19, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at Majestic Theatre

November 25, 2023– Louisville, Kentucky at Palace Theatre

November 30, 2023 – Durham, North Carolina at Durham Performing Arts Center

December 1, 2023 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Tennessee Theatre

The new tour is a follow-up to Wynonna Judd's previous tour, The Judds: The Final Tour, which was in celebration of the second half of the duo, Naomi Judd, her mother. Together, they charted 23 hit singles on the Hot Country Songs charts, including 14 number ones.