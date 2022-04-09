Yaksha: Ruthless Operations ending explained: Does Ji Kang-in come out alive after his mission?

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations is a simple but effective spy movie starring Sol Kyung-gu and Park Hae-soo in lead roles. The film is set for the most part in Shenyang, China, a city that is said to be crowded with spies from across the world. This includes North Korean spies as well.

The situation is complicated, and South Korean Black Team Agents (special forces) are forced to go above the law to procure information. What happens when the country they decided to serve questions these special agents and asks for an internal review? Could the intention behind the review be more than what meets the eye? These are the questions that the Netflix Korean film explores in the film.

What is special agent Ji Kang-in's mission in Yaksha: Ruthless Operations?

Ji Kang-in (Sol Kyung-gu) is the leader of the black ops team stationed in Shenyang. Yaksha is the name that he goes by on the field, and this name is an indication of how dangerous the man could be. There are many rumors about him, including one that speculates about him embezzling funds assigned to his team. He has no qualms about shooting informers and traitors within his team dead. He has a reputation that scares even the most notorious local thugs.

This man now has his eye on an accountant from North Korea, who everyone calls Room 39. This accountant supposedly holds information about the investors who keep the Kim family (Leader) in North Korea funded. Initially, it even seems as if Yaksha and his team — Section Chief Hong (Yang Dong-geun), Hee-won (Lee El), Jae-gyu (Song Jae-rim), and Jung-dae (Jin Young) — are after the money. However, there is more to this mission than meets the eye. It involves a list of spies who are on Japan's payroll.

At this critical juncture in Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, chaos ensues because of a special inspector who is set by the Director of NIS (National Intelligence Service).

Prosecutor Han Ji-hoon accepts risky mission in Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Prosecutor Han Ji-hoon is a man who lives by a strict code of ethics. He believes that justice must be pursued through the law, and follows the letter of the law religiously. However, one careless mistake by his team of investigators leads to his downfall within the prosecutors' office. He is sent to the NIS as legal aid, and is forced to take on a risky mission to Shenyang. This is the only way he can ensure his return to the prosecutors' office.

A still of Ji-hoon in Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (Image via Netflix)

He is expected to report on the movements of Yaksha, as the head office is suspicious of his recent reports being falsified. When Ji-hoon arrives at Shenyang, he believes that he will complete the assignment in a few days to return to his life in Seoul.

Unfortunately, he gets mixed up with Yaksha, and unravels the corruption that is deeply embedded within NIS. Yaksha and Ji-hoon initially clash over their belief systems, but arrive on common ground after a lot of bloodshed, and nerve-wracking shootouts.

Do Ji-hoon and Yaksha complete mission in Yaksha: Ruthless Operations?

After Ji-hoon and Yaksha begin working together, all that is left for them to do is to work against the Japanese agent who has been orchestrating the mission of placing double agents across the world. They manage to outwit him, but he manages to shoot a bullet into Ji-hoon and stab Yaksha with his knife.

This agent wants to ensure that the list of spies is deleted before his agents are corrupted or killed. Instead, Ji-hoon's smart planning ensures that the information is spread to all important government organizations.

Just when the viewers of Yaksha: Ruthless Operations begin to believe that the two might escape with just a few scratches, Yaksha surprises, not just the viewers, but also Ji-hoon. He walks into a ring of fire, and disappears after telling Ji-hoon that he must investigate and prosecute all the South Korean double agents as per law.

One begins to think that he may have walked towards his death after getting disillusioned with his work. However, Yaksha surprises again. A year later, he calls Ji-hoon from London and asks him to join the team in hunting an evil person who doesn't believe in following the law. This leaves an opening for Yaksha: Ruthless Operations to build into a franchise.

