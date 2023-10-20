Yellow Door: '90s Lo-Fi Film Club: Release date, plot, cast, and everything you need to know about this Korean Netflix documentary

Bong Joon-ho's college film club is about to get its due recognition in Netflix's upcoming documentary titled Yellow Door: '90s Lo-Fi Film Club. The club that paved the way for cinematic evolution in South Korea has been the school for many contemporary filmmakers including the likes of Ahn Nae-sang, Woo Hyeon, and Lee Hyuk-rae.

The trailer for Yellow Door: '90s Lo-Fi Film Club showcases the journey of the club and its members from its early days. The upcoming documentary is, besides, a stop-motion gem made using archival images and videos.

The titular Korean Netflix documentary releases on October 27, 2023, and will be available for streaming Friday onwards.

Yellow Door: '90s Lo-Fi Film Club release date and production details explored

Fans of South Korean cinema have reasons to rejoice as Netflix will be honoring the changemakers in the industry with their upcoming Korean documentary scheduled to release this month. Directed by Lee Hyuk-rae, the upcoming film will be transporting viewers to the city of Seoul based in the 1990s - a time that had thousands of students interested in the art of cinema.

The titular film club from Seoul birthed the modern Korean cinema which includes the masterpiece from Bong Joon-ho that won the Best Picture Award at the Oscars in 2020 - Parasite.

When is Yellow Door: '90s Lo-Fi Film Club releasing?

Yellow Door: '90s Lo-Fi Film Club releases on Netflix on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. ET/PT.

Yellow Door: '90s Lo-Fi Film Club plot explored

The 90s Lo-Fi Film Club is one of many clubs that were popping up in colleges as students all over South Korea became interested in creative fields such as cinema. As the trailer for the documentary establishes, the period of the 1990s was a time for creative proliferation among students - something that came along after a tumultuous period of student pro-democracy protests of the 1980s.

The storyline provided by IMDb gives viewers and fans an idea of everything in store for the upcoming documentary,

"Only the few members of Yellow Door have seen fellow member Bong Joon-ho's directorial debut film Looking for Paradise, which was never released. This stop-motion animation about a gorilla leaving a dark and dirty basement to escape the attacks of dung bugs and heading to paradise was screened at an end-of-the-year party for Yellow Door members."

It continues,

"When the wooden box containing the 8mm film hidden deep in Bong's study for thirty years is opened, cinephiles' memories of the early 1990s will come flooding back as well. In the era of film enthusiasts, when everyone was mad about studying film, Yellow Door was their own cinematheque and film school, and above all, an ideal youth community."

The film club was where Bong Joon-ho's journey in filmmaking began. It showcases his first-ever film screened for ten people from the same club - an animation short titled Looking for Paradise.

Yellow Door: '90s Lo-Fi Film Club cast

The 90s Lo-Fi Film Club features members of the film club who have established themselves in the realm of South Korean cinema.

The cast list who provide archival footage, pictures, and interviews includes,

Bong Joon Ho

Ren Hanami

Ahn Nae-sang

Woo Hyeon

Lee Hyuk-rae

Jong-tae Choi

Ji-Hoon Lim

Yellow Door: '90s Lo-Fi Film Club made its international premiere at the 28th Busan International Film Festival.