'Yellowjackets' Episode 6 makes fans question everything about the plot

There is barely anything Yellowjackets does better than make fans question every possible outcome they had in mind. With each episode twisting the tale deeper and darker, it has become one of the best mystery TV shows in recent times.
As if having a great plotline and a stellar cast was not enough to drive the show to unseen heights, the excellent writing has fans scratching their heads every week with the new episodes on Showtime. The latest one puts a big question mark on the characters' motives.
As Twitter users have remarked, the show has made it a habit to leave viewers with more questions than when they started the episode.
Yellowjackets fan reactions: Theories keep pouring in
The constant thing about the series has been the excruciating number of fan theories that have kept the show so alive. Yet, none of it makes sense so far. It hasn't stopped viewers from coming up with their interpretation of the events that happen in each episode.
The sixth episode poses bigger questions than all the others. Fans have come up with new theories to answer that.
Lottie's vision and Misty's motives
Misty (Christina Ricci) has been one of the most fascinating characters so far. She is unpredictable, and her behavior seems to lack rationale.
In the past timeline, Misty is an outcast. In the present timeline, she seems psychotic. The latest episode has a scene that shows Misty tranquilizing a journalist and taking her hostage.
One of the most unpredictable characters, Misty always draws a lot of attention from fans. She seems to have gone to a greyer zone from her previously total dark area.
One other character that sparked a lot of debate in the sixth episode is Lottie (Courtney Eaton). Her behavior can be attributed to missing medications, but now it seems she is up to something different.
If the show goes for pre-destined fate instead of will, then Lottie may be the one to take up the antler crown or the first one actually to die.
It is always great to see a show draw out so much from fans, and it will hopefully do that for its entire run.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The series has been renewed for a second season, and the mystery will hopefully continue for a long time to come. Till then, stay tuned for updates.