'Yellowjackets' Episode 6 makes fans question everything about the plot

There is barely anything Yellowjackets does better than make fans question every possible outcome they had in mind. With each episode twisting the tale deeper and darker, it has become one of the best mystery TV shows in recent times.

As if having a great plotline and a stellar cast was not enough to drive the show to unseen heights, the excellent writing has fans scratching their heads every week with the new episodes on Showtime. The latest one puts a big question mark on the characters' motives.

B€@WU£F Jones @iAmBeowulfJones second thought, #Yellowjackets is too dangerous to remain on the air. It’s so impossibly fantastic it raises unrealistic expectations for how good literally every other show could be second thought, #Yellowjackets is too dangerous to remain on the air. It’s so impossibly fantastic it raises unrealistic expectations for how good literally every other show could be

SarahElizabethYorke @sarahelizyorke I have a lot of theories about #Yellowjackets . After this week’s episode, many are tracking, while others are still brewing. I always leave with more questions than I started with! I have a lot of theories about #Yellowjackets. After this week’s episode, many are tracking, while others are still brewing. I always leave with more questions than I started with!

As Twitter users have remarked, the show has made it a habit to leave viewers with more questions than when they started the episode.

Yellowjackets fan reactions: Theories keep pouring in

The constant thing about the series has been the excruciating number of fan theories that have kept the show so alive. Yet, none of it makes sense so far. It hasn't stopped viewers from coming up with their interpretation of the events that happen in each episode.

The sixth episode poses bigger questions than all the others. Fans have come up with new theories to answer that.

Indrid Cold @AVRGCharles Am I the only one who thinks Simone doesn't really exist? #Yellowjackets Am I the only one who thinks Simone doesn't really exist? #Yellowjackets

Trish @WickedTrish017 I don't think that Adam is Javi. But I definitely think that Adam is hiding something. Maybe he's working with the blackmailer or he is the blackmailer. I just don't know why he would have a reason to blackmail the girls. #Yellowjackets I don't think that Adam is Javi. But I definitely think that Adam is hiding something. Maybe he's working with the blackmailer or he is the blackmailer. I just don't know why he would have a reason to blackmail the girls. #Yellowjackets

Trish @WickedTrish017 I'm pretty confident that Lottie is pit girl #Yellowjackets I'm pretty confident that Lottie is pit girl #Yellowjackets

Trish @WickedTrish017 Evidence shows that Jackie survives. There is no way the writers messed up so bad that they listened numerous songs/movies that made after 1996. #Yellowjackets Evidence shows that Jackie survives. There is no way the writers messed up so bad that they listened numerous songs/movies that made after 1996. #Yellowjackets

Lottie's vision and Misty's motives

Misty (Christina Ricci) has been one of the most fascinating characters so far. She is unpredictable, and her behavior seems to lack rationale.

In the past timeline, Misty is an outcast. In the present timeline, she seems psychotic. The latest episode has a scene that shows Misty tranquilizing a journalist and taking her hostage.

One of the most unpredictable characters, Misty always draws a lot of attention from fans. She seems to have gone to a greyer zone from her previously total dark area.

𝙼𝙹 @mj_starchilde Idk with Misty going around poisoning the coach 90’s pregnant Shauna better be careful. #Yellowjackets Idk with Misty going around poisoning the coach 90’s pregnant Shauna better be careful. #Yellowjackets

💜 @hedas_hybrid



#Yellowjackets okay so far misty is one of the only cannibals identified so we just need to figure out who the others are? okay so far misty is one of the only cannibals identified so we just need to figure out who the others are?#Yellowjackets https://t.co/XL8wliUHPr

Ellys Iz A Sad Girl @TVPartyPlanner



#Yellowjackets Also noteworthy: Misty is less and less creepy with each episode. I think she was a misdirect of sorts. Even in the future, she oddly seems to just be trying to protect everyone Also noteworthy: Misty is less and less creepy with each episode. I think she was a misdirect of sorts. Even in the future, she oddly seems to just be trying to protect everyone#Yellowjackets

One other character that sparked a lot of debate in the sixth episode is Lottie (Courtney Eaton). Her behavior can be attributed to missing medications, but now it seems she is up to something different.

If the show goes for pre-destined fate instead of will, then Lottie may be the one to take up the antler crown or the first one actually to die.

van @bIoodymartha the way that i had to play it back when i saw this. she was munching on that dirt so hard #yellowjackets the way that i had to play it back when i saw this. she was munching on that dirt so hard #yellowjackets https://t.co/Ax1ZT9sKRQ

LoneWolfShayu @LoneWolfShayu



Watch Yellowjackets. You won't regret it. #Yellowjackets is an amazing show. And I am obsessed with Lottie.Watch Yellowjackets. You won't regret it. #Yellowjackets is an amazing show. And I am obsessed with Lottie.Watch Yellowjackets. You won't regret it. https://t.co/5NNo8qxek9

It is always great to see a show draw out so much from fans, and it will hopefully do that for its entire run.

Also Read Article Continues below

The series has been renewed for a second season, and the mystery will hopefully continue for a long time to come. Till then, stay tuned for updates.

Edited by Ravi Iyer