'Yellowjackets' episode 8 preview: An unlikely hero to the rescue?

The brilliant tale of the Yellowjackets is set to return on the second day of the New Year with its eighth episode. And as the show nears its first season's conclusion, things are looking grimmer than ever before.

The new episode is titled "Flight of the Bumblebee" and will see an unlikely member stand-out with a rescue plan for the Yellowjackets. As suggested by the promo that was released with the airing of the previous episode, "Flight of the Bumblebee" will see Laura Lee (Jane Widdop) make a risky attempt by trying to fly out and get help.

Where does 'Yellowjackets' pick up from?

Yellowjackets ended with a shocking episode that saw the first character's death after the flight crash. The previous episode of Yellowjackets saw Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) lead a group of girls in her attempt to find a more stable shelter or help from some other source.

tate @TateMattson I think #Yellowjackets is the best new show of 2021, I haven’t felt like this during a first season of a show since Westworld I think #Yellowjackets is the best new show of 2021, I haven’t felt like this during a first season of a show since Westworld

As the girls camp outside and Taissa keeps watch, she sleepwalks, letting the fire die. Wolves attack her following this and Vans (Liv Hewson) is critically injured and most likely killed.

The chase for the blackmailer

The three girls, Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Taissa, all try to set up a trap for the blackmailer, but remain unsuccessful as he flees with the money.

The present-day trio are left clueless about the blackmailer's identity and lost all the cash. As all of them hit a dead end, and only Misty, through her solo detective work, manages to get a confession from a corrupt poser journalist.

What to expect from the latest episode of 'Yellowjackets'?

The latest episode of Yellowjackets is set to continue the story after the wolves attack the group. It is likely that they will make their way back after Vans is killed in such a brutal fashion.

The present-day situation is worse as the girls have reached a dead end, and it seems unlikely at the moment that they will land on some clue. But something of this sort may happen by chance as many threads are still hanging loose.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"While in triage after a vicious attack, the Yellowjackets are left to suss out the best of their worst ideas; Shauna dabbles in some light cyber stalking."

It is evident that the group will try out every idea in the book with their back almost against the wall. It will be very interesting to see how they react to the big changes and grave losses.

The upcoming episode 8 of Yellowjackets will air on January 2, 2022 on the Showtime channel. Users of the Showtime app may be able to stream it sooner depending on the region. Stay tuned for more updates!

