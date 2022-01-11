×
'Yellowjackets' fans react to impending doom in the season finale

A still from episode 9 (Image via Showtime)
Sourav Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Jan 11, 2022 08:08 AM IST
Feature

Yellowjackets aired its ninth episode out of the ten scheduled for this season. As expected, this episode takes things to the next level, with the angles of cannibalism and murder slowly taking concrete shape. The previous episode of Yellowjackets already saw the brutal death of one of the main characters in her attempt to escape the place and get help.

This episode 9 sees the girls of the soccer team running out of options, and after being drugged by Misty (Christina Ricci), they try to kill a human (Travis) to satisfy their hunger for food.

This formed the basis of the cannibalism angle along with many other revelations like Lottie (Courtney Eaton) being the "Antler Queen". Multiple types of fan reactions have poured in since the episode was released.

Fans react to the wild episode 9 of 'Yellowjackets'

Fans have reacted both with humor and dread to the latest episode, titled "Doomsday." The episode, which saw the girls finally show their crazy side in the past timelines, had audiences hooked and most reacted with memes flooding various social media platforms.

them HUNTING travis i cannot even wrap my brain around what I just witnessed that wasnt the shrooms baby that was FERAL behavior #Yellowjackets https://t.co/0dRwObNAGW
We were so close please give us the cannibals #Yellowjackets https://t.co/LQG77e9t1Q
Lottie being taller than all the girls and looking down to them when talking…gonna make me act up shes so hot #Yellowjackets  antler queen shit only https://t.co/BZQZBnUawJ
the way they were all happy and supportive of them 🥺 #Yellowjackets https://t.co/Zf9ezZ119A
you cannot sit here and tell me that lottie isn’t antler queen after this episode #yellowjackets https://t.co/0klYBxh8r4
she IS the moment #yellowjackets https://t.co/zASISPHle0

Another harrowing revelation in the episode was from the present timeline, where it is discovered that Adam (Peter Gadiot), despite his shady manner and his unexplained entry into the life of Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), was actually innocent. It was Jeff (Warren Kole) who blackmailed the others for money which also explains why Shauna did not receive a text.

In the process of this revelation, Shauna revealed to him that she was having an affair. Jeff was ready to take the blame for her while showing how much he really loved Shauna. However, this scene has become a meme since fans witnessed it.

I was the "what there's no book club" expression the whole episode #Yellowjackets https://t.co/J4AKYmacjV
#Yellowjackets Jeff's Priorities be like... https://t.co/CtIaP6LtWv
Please enjoy tonight’s episode of #Yellowjackets in which sweet Warren Kole delivers my favourite line of the season ❤️🐝❤️ https://t.co/t6LmQhUaYg
jeff sounded more hurt about the fake bookclub than the affair #Yellowjackets https://t.co/UCfly4INZt

When is episode 10 airing?

The final episode will air on January 16, 2022, and will bring together the entire group (or what's left of it) in a reunion. With Misty convinced to go public with the story, fans can expect many new secrets to also open up.

Edited by R. Elahi
