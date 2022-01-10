'Yellowjackets' Episode 9 recap: A dark present, a darker past

Yellowjackets has made it evident that it means business. With clues slowly untangling over the looming mystery, the last episode before the finale is filled with fascinating twists and takes things in a much darker direction.

The episode's intensity is evident from the very start, with Shauna (in the present timeline) desperate over the kidnapper's identity, and a little distraction party in the past timeline turning lethal for those involved. This episode awakens the hidden dark sides of the people involved in the crash.

With the reunion coming up in the next episode, Episode 9 plays a pivotal part in setting up the story for the finale.

The identity of the kidnapper revealed: One hurried decision away from danger

Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) bursts into Adam's (Peter Gadiot) house, paranoid and in need of an answer. As she coaxes him, he steadfastly denies his involvement in the blackmail. Things get a little heated, and Shauna pulls out a knife on him. She ends up stabbing him to death; a tendency she developed during her time in the forest.

The biggest shock that comes following this, is that despite his shady character, Adam was indeed innocent. When Shauna confronts her husband Jeff about the glitter, it is revealed that Jeff (Waren Kole) was actually the blackmailer. He wanted to get money out of Taissa (Twney Cypress) and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) to save his failing business.

van @bIoodymartha jeff sounded more hurt about the fake bookclub than the affair #Yellowjackets jeff sounded more hurt about the fake bookclub than the affair #Yellowjackets https://t.co/UCfly4INZt

He decided to use his knowledge of the Yellowjackets and the information from Shauna's journals in this process. As Shauna reveals information about her affair and the murder, Jeff gets ready to take the blame, also clarifying that he was never having an affair. He states that he really did love Shauna. However, Shauna has other plans.

Doomcoming: The awakening of the 'Yellowjackets'

carol @wildsapphic_

#Yellowjackets i absolutely love every scene of these two together, couldn't stop laughing at this, sophie and jasmin are amazing together pls tell me we'll get more next week i absolutely love every scene of these two together, couldn't stop laughing at this, sophie and jasmin are amazing together pls tell me we'll get more next week#Yellowjackets https://t.co/BK2ziI1dTF

The ninth episode is titled 'Doomcoming' for good reason. The episode of Yellowjackets starts smoothly with the girls deciding to have a little forest party to distract themselves from the impending doom with some fermented alcohol. However, things do not go according to plan when Misty adds some hallucinogens (in the form of mushrooms) to the drinks.

Very soon, the drug-induced girls Shauna, Taissa, and Lottie (Courtney Eaton) start losing themselves. Lottie seems to be the one polarizing the group as her visions start haunting again. Jackie is the only one in her senses as she fakes her drinking.

However, led by Lottie, the group of girls hunt down Jackie (Ella Purnell) and Travis (Kevin Alves), who went into the cabin to sleep together. As they draw Travis out (who is also drugged), the girls begin to smell flesh and are enticed by the prospect of food.

In a typical cult-like fashion, they begin to chase down Travis (similar to the very first scene of the show). Lottie adorns the "Antler Queen" look as she commands Shauna to cut open Travis. Natalie and Jackie arrive in time to stop them from doing this.

However, this episode makes it evident that if the girls could attempt this when drugged, they could definitely do the same when plagued by hunger and the fear of death.

When is the season finale of 'Yellowjackets' releasing?

Also Read Article Continues below

The season finale of Yellowjackets is set to air on 16 January 2022. It will conclude the story for the season and will depict the events of the much awaited re-union.

Edited by Siddharth Satish