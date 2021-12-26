'Yellowjackets' preview: Which way does the compass point in episode 7? 

Yellowjackets is beginning to look more and more menacing with each passing week. With the previous episode being a very intense, supernatural and haunting feast of drama, Yellowjackets is set to come out with another episode, "No Compass", on December 26, 2021.

With the new episode, the creators are set to explore more about the events that turned the characters into doing something that is still a secret in the present day. The Shauna-Jackie drama is also increasing in intensity and it seems the upcoming episode will shed even more light on that.

Where did 'Yellowjackets' stop on the previous episode?

The previous episode (titled "Saints") dealt with the adult versions of Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Natalie (Juliette Lewis) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress), ideating ways of dealing with the blackmailer while their personal lives are explored.

In the past timeline, Shauna tries to do a DIY surgery to abort herself, while Lottie (Courtney Eaton) explores faith as a final option to deal with her visions that hint at her being the "Antler Queen".

The end of the episode sees Taissa in the past timeline deciding to search for help outside their safe place as starvation looms over them, and Misty (Christina Ricci) in the present-day kidnapping a journalist who could be trying to sabotage the Yellowjackets.

What to expect from 'No Compass'?

It is already hinted that the girls are reaching an end of their resources. Things may not get any simpler for them from here on. The title "No Compass" indicates brutality, if by compass a moral compass is indicated, since it is already known that the show deals with cannibalism.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"As starvation looms, Taissa leads a last-ditch effort and/or suicide mission. Amid felony schemes and all-night stakeouts, the Yellowjackets are forced to commit small talk."

This episode is likely to reveal personal facts about the adult versions of the character, as indicated by the use of "small talks".

'Yellowjackets' release date and where to watch

The seventh episode of the first season of Yellowjackets will air on December 26, 2021. The show will air on Showtime and stream on Showtime's streaming services. Stay tuned for more updates.

