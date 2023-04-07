Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 recap: What secret was Ben hiding?

The latest episode of Yellowjackets aired on Friday, April 7, 2023, revealing an unexpected detail about Coach Ben. It was directed by Jeffrey W. Byrd and written by Sarah L. Thompson & Ameni Rozsa.

In Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3, titled Digestif, Coach Ben was seen hiding the fact that he was homosexual. He had chosen to take up the job of coaching the Yellowjackets team over his relationship and was thus regretting his choice. He even knew that he was not made for the savage lifestyle and could turn into dinner if he was not careful enough.

Last week's episode of Yellowjackets shocked the viewers when the entire crew feasted on Jackie's body. The team was stranded in the snow. They were starving and could not control themselves when they saw their teammate's roasted body.

Was Coach Ben in danger in Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3?

Everyone except Coach Ben participated in last week's feast. Although he was not just disgusted by the group's shocking display of cannibalism, he was regretting every decision in life until then, especially the fact that he chose the Yellowjacket coaching job over his relationship.

Coach Ben was revealed to be a closeted homosexual. He was constantly paranoid about his secret. When Ben's secret boyfriend, Paul, asked him to move in with him, the former rejected his offer and broke up with him because he did not want to lose his job over his sexuality. Ben's daydreaming was shown in a memory sequence, where he decided to give his relationship one last chance.

He took a detour from the airport on the day of the tragic flight. As the couple embraced, the TV reported the news about the flight. Since Ben's limb was amputated and resistant to the new food source, this meant he had a target on his back. Moreover, it looked like he was going to take some precautions to get out of trouble.

While Ben was fighting his demons, Natalie disposed of Jackie's cannibalized corpse near the plane, making her death look like a part of the wreckage. She then spotted a white elk and shot at it but missed. The elk momentarily ran towards her but suddenly disappeared. However, this elk could have been a fragment of her imagination or a way the supernatural forest was trying to make contact with her.

The rest of the crew decided to throw the pregnant Shauna a baby shower. Neither she nor Taissa could wrap their minds around the fact that they had consumed their teammate the previous night. The baby shower was Lottie's idea. The baby was addressed as him, even though its gender was unknown. Misty performed a monolog from Steel Magnolias while Lottie gifted Shauna a blanket with a mysterious symbol. However, the gift caused panic among the team.

Shauna got a nosebleed and her blood dropped on the symbol, making a flock of dead birds fall on the cottage. From here onwards, viewers realized that blood was a sacrificial offering of the wilderness' powers, whether it was given voluntarily or not. Meanwhile, Taissa was lost in her own memory. Her life in the present was no good either.

The episode also saw an adult Shauna running into problems with cops and crime, which made her violent and hungry for power. Even the adult versions of Lottie and Natalie were rivals like they were in the camp. The episode ended with viewers seeing the community's grounds.

