YesJulz net worth: Fortune explored as Kanye West reportedly files a $8M lawsuit against the influencer for NDA agreement violation

Kanye West has been having a few issues with social media star YesJulz for some time. The dispute has made headlines once again after the rapper allegedly filed a lawsuit against YesJulz, claiming that the latter has not followed the rules of the non-disclosure agreement while working with him, and is seeking around $8 million.

Also known as Julieanna Goddard, YesJulz has served as a manager for various artists and collaborated with the most popular brands. Her career has contributed to her earnings and Goddard's net worth is $3 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Ye posted the details of the lawsuit through a deleted Instagram Story on March 17, 2024, saying that Goddard reportedly revealed "corporate sales figures, social media strategies, text messages with Ye and management," alongside information related to the album, Vultures, which was released last month.

YesJulz has accumulated a lot of wealth from her career as an entrepreneur: Earnings and other details

The official website of YesJulz says that she formed an entertainment company called 1AM Media in 2015. It consists of a digital radio station, record label, creative marketing agency, and management company. She was initially employed at various clubs as a VIP host.

Goddard grew up in foster care and later formed a non-profit organization called the Little Rascals Foundation. While speaking to World Red Eye, she said that her childhood inspired her to become an entrepreneur and developed her knowledge of the importance of networking and working in different environments. She added:

"After attempting to adopt me for a period of 7 long years, I finally had a permanent place to call home at 9 years old. I don't know how she did it, but my mom managed to pay off all her lawyer fees, get a bigger house so that I could have my own room, and even somehow put me in dance, piano, and acting class all throughout elementary and middle school."

YesJulz revealed that Little Rascals Foundation has collaborated with another organization called The Motivational Edge. She said that they offered help to launch a music program at a Haiti-based orphanage.

Goddard's website says that she is an expert in digital content and social strategy, and keeps herself updated with the latest trends. Her company 1AM has a long list of clients that include celebrities and companies such as Jager Meister, Travis Scott, Def Jam, Sprite, and many others.

She acquired her degree in broadcast journalism from the University of South Florida. She is also active on Instagram with around 600,000 followers.

YesJulz and Kanye West's problems began with the former's firing from Vultures

Kanye West and Donda Times announced on March 13, 2024, that YesJulz would not be associated with Vultures, adding that she was involved in some unauthorized activities on social media.

Further details related to the firing were revealed through a screenshot of an email sent to Goddard by the Chief of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos. The screenshot was posted by a fan page of Kanye West, saying that Yeezy suffered losses of around $7.7 million due to NDA violations. It further stated:

"While you were a contractor, I suspended enforcement of this debt. It now falls due. Hassan from the compliance team will reach out with information about payment. Please note that any further violations will accrue more fines."

Goddard reportedly spoke to the fan accounts of Ye, trying to attract them to an app called Yeezy Universe. However, Goddard clarified that Ye agreed to the same and posted a conversation between her and Milo, who claimed that most of the online fans had "developmental disorders."

While Kanye West shared the details of his lawsuit on Instagram, Goddard has not responded to the same yet.