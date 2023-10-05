Yohji Yamamoto x adidas Stan Smith sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Yohji Yamamoto x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers have arrived on the market. Their alliance, spanning over two decades, stands as a testament to what's possible when sportswear meets avant-garde design. This collaboration has consistently pushed boundaries, fusing athletic functionality with high-fashion aesthetics to create truly unique pieces.

As Adidas continues its journey of innovative collaborations, this season offers yet another iconic creation that promises to leave an indelible mark in the sneaker world. This fusion not only underscores their shared commitment to design excellence but also brings forth a tangible embodiment of their collective legacy.

Set to capture the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts and fashionistas alike, the Yohji Yamamoto x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers had its official release on October 3, 2023. Priced at a competitive $300 USD, this piece represents the pinnacle of design convergence between two industry titans.

For those looking to own a piece of this collaboration, these sneakers will be available at Yohji Yamamoto Boutiques, adidas.com, theshopyohjiyamamoto.com, the CONFIRMED app, select physical outlets, and exclusive retailers worldwide.

Yohji Yamamoto x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers released on October 3

The collaboration of Yohji Yamamoto x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers is about paying homage to an enduring partnership.

More than just a shoe, this creation pays tribute to Yohji Yamamoto's two-decade-long influence on Adidas's iconic Three Stripes.

Adidas Originals reimagines the classic Stan Smith sneaker, blending traditional aesthetics with Yamamoto's distinct flair.

Timeless design with a contemporary twist

The Yohji Yamamoto and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers showcase two mesmerizing color variations. One iteration features a matte black outsole, juxtaposed with a crisp white leather upper and a contrasting black tongue. Its counterpart offers an enticing all-black design, complemented by a white tongue.

What makes both styles truly stand out is the eye-catching portrait graphic of Yohji Yamamoto himself, coupled with his name debossed gracefully on the heel.

The Legacy of Yohji Yamamoto and Adidas Stan Smith

While Adidas Stan Smith has its roots in tennis, it became a fashion staple over the years. Yohji Yamamoto is known for avant-garde designs that challenge conventional fashion norms. Their collaboration epitomizes the harmonious melding of sportswear and high-fashion.

It's a celebration of Adidas's sporty essence and Yamamoto's unconventional design philosophy, making the Yohji Yamamoto x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers a coveted piece for both sneakerheads and fashion aficionados.

About Yohji Yamamoto x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, the official website states,

Having first come together over 20 years ago to radically change the fashion landscape by blending fashion and sportswear, this season, Adidas celebrates its enduring partnership with the inimitable Japanese visionary Yohji Yamamoto by presenting the Yohji Yamamoto Stan Smith sneaker.

As Adidas continually evolves, its commitment to blending fashion and sportswear remains evident.

The Yohji Yamamoto x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers not only mark a milestone in their collaborative journey but also usher in a new era where style meets function.

Fashion enthusiasts worldwide are invited to be a part of this remarkable synergy, ensuring they don't miss out on owning a piece of sneaker history.