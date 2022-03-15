67-year-old Asian woman punched 125 times by Yonkers man Tammel Esco on surveillance video

Tammel Esco is being charged with assault and attempted murder after brutally beating an Asian-American woman. The Yonkers Police Department said that the victim was stomped on and punched over 125 times while being called a racial slur. The attack took place outside her building shortly after 6:00 pm on Friday.

The attacker followed her up to her building’s front door and began to brutally land punches on her. The horrifying footage showcased the Asian-American woman falling to the ground as the 42-year-old continued to punch her.

The 67-year-old woman suffered multiple contusions and lacerations to her face and head, as well as facial bone fractures and bleeding on the brain. Police said that she was taken to the trauma center and is currently in stable condition.

Reacting to the racially-motivated attack, Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said in a statement:

“This is one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen. To beat a helpless woman is despicable, and targeting her because of her race makes it more so. This defendant must be held to the maximum punishment allowed by law to send a clear message that hateful, violent behavior will not be tolerated in our communities.”

Tammel Esco being held without bail after hate crime

The attacker was arraigned in a Yonkers City Court on Sunday and was held in custody at the Westchester County Jail. This is not the first time Esco has attacked a person. Prior to assaulting the Asian-American woman, he was charged with two felonies which included attempted murder and assault in the second degree. He also holds 14 arrests and multiple convictions on his record.

In 2021, Tammel Esco pushed a woman into a glass window. CBS2 reported last year that he was in a five-month inpatient program for substance abuse.

Mike Spana, the mayor of Yonkers, responded to the violent attack and said in a statement:

“Hate crimes are beyond intolerable in our city. I applaud our Yonkers Police for swiftly apprehending this violent criminal and removing him from our streets. I expect the suspect to be charged to the fullest extent of the law for his heinous actions. I continue to keep the victim and her family in our thoughts and prayers.”

A press release stated that Tammel Esco is expected to appear next in court on March 25, 2022.

