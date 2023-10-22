“You ain’t Jeff Hardy big man”: Hilarious Rod Wave memes erupt as the rapper jumps off a balcony and goes through the floor at his show

Singer and rapper Rod Wave was performing at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska as a part of his Nostalgia Tour on October 19, 2023. While performing the heartbreak ballad, Come See Me, the singer seemed to take its lyrics literally as he jumped off a fake balcony on the stage. The 25-year-old singer's fall was cushioned by boxes below the balcony and he didn't appear to be injured.
The onstage stunt, captured on video, has since gone viral, resulting in memes flooding the socials in response. They claimed that the singer "keeps falling through stages" with others saying that he wasn't "Jeff Hardy."
Netizens react to Rod Wave concert stunt claiming it wasn't the first time he broke through a stage
Netizens were quick to react to Rod Wave's jump at the concert in Nebraska, taking to social media, particularly X, to express their feelings on the matter. Many expressed hilarity with the memes, posting reactions that evinced their disbelief with the stunt.
Others pointed out that this was not the first time the singer had broken through a stage. While the previous instances were all unintentional, the Nebraska jump was a planned stunt with crash pads and other safety measures in place for the singer.
Rod Wave is on tour to promote his latest album Nostalgia
Rod Wave launched his Nostalgia Tour in support of his new album, Nostalgia, which was released on September 15, 2023. The album has been a major success since its release, peaking as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The tour will continue till December and will end with a show at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on December 18, 2023. The remaining tour dates and venues for the Rod Wave Nostalgia tour are listed below:
- October 23, 2023 — T-Moble Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- October 24, 2023 — Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- October 26, 2023 — KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- October 27, 2023 — Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- October 29, 2023 — PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- October 30, 2023 — Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- November 2, 2023 — Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- November 4, 2023 — CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- November 7, 2023 — MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- November 8, 2023 — TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- November 9, 2023 — Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- November 11, 2023 — Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- November 12, 2023 — Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
- November 14, 2023 — PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- November 15, 2023 — Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- November 16, 2023 — Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- November 18, 2023 — Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- November 19, 2023 — Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- November 22, 2023 — United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- November 24, 2023 — Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- November 29, 2023 — Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California
- November 30, 2023 — Oakland Arena in Oakland, California
- December 4, 2023 — Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California
- December 5, 2023 — Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- December 7, 2023 — Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- December 9, 2023 — Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- December 10, 2023 — Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- December 12, 2023 — Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- December 13, 2023 — State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- December 15, 2023 — Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- December 17, 2023 — FLA Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- December 18, 2023 — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
Rod Wave is best known for his third studio album, SoulFly, which was released on March 16, 2021. The album, a concept project centered around the singer's life struggles and encounters with racism and discrimination, was a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.