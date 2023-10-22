“You ain’t Jeff Hardy big man”: Hilarious Rod Wave memes erupt as the rapper jumps off a balcony and goes through the floor at his show

Singer and rapper Rod Wave was performing at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska as a part of his Nostalgia Tour on October 19, 2023. While performing the heartbreak ballad, Come See Me, the singer seemed to take its lyrics literally as he jumped off a fake balcony on the stage. The 25-year-old singer's fall was cushioned by boxes below the balcony and he didn't appear to be injured.

The onstage stunt, captured on video, has since gone viral, resulting in memes flooding the socials in response. They claimed that the singer "keeps falling through stages" with others saying that he wasn't "Jeff Hardy."

Reaction to Rod's stunt (image via Twitter @DailyLoud)

Netizens react to Rod Wave concert stunt claiming it wasn't the first time he broke through a stage

Netizens were quick to react to Rod Wave's jump at the concert in Nebraska, taking to social media, particularly X, to express their feelings on the matter. Many expressed hilarity with the memes, posting reactions that evinced their disbelief with the stunt.

Others pointed out that this was not the first time the singer had broken through a stage. While the previous instances were all unintentional, the Nebraska jump was a planned stunt with crash pads and other safety measures in place for the singer.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rod Wave is on tour to promote his latest album Nostalgia

Rod Wave launched his Nostalgia Tour in support of his new album, Nostalgia, which was released on September 15, 2023. The album has been a major success since its release, peaking as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The tour will continue till December and will end with a show at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on December 18, 2023. The remaining tour dates and venues for the Rod Wave Nostalgia tour are listed below:

October 23, 2023 — T-Moble Center in Kansas City, Missouri

October 24, 2023 — Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

October 26, 2023 — KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

October 27, 2023 — Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

October 29, 2023 — PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

October 30, 2023 — Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

November 2, 2023 — Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

November 4, 2023 — CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

November 7, 2023 — MVP Arena in Albany, New York

November 8, 2023 — TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

November 9, 2023 — Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

November 11, 2023 — Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

November 12, 2023 — Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

November 14, 2023 — PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

November 15, 2023 — Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

November 16, 2023 — Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

November 18, 2023 — Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

November 19, 2023 — Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

November 22, 2023 — United Center in Chicago, Illinois

November 24, 2023 — Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

November 29, 2023 — Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California

November 30, 2023 — Oakland Arena in Oakland, California

December 4, 2023 — Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California

December 5, 2023 — Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

December 7, 2023 — Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

December 9, 2023 — Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

December 10, 2023 — Moody Center in Austin, Texas

December 12, 2023 — Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

December 13, 2023 — State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

December 15, 2023 — Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

December 17, 2023 — FLA Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

December 18, 2023 — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Rod Wave is best known for his third studio album, SoulFly, which was released on March 16, 2021. The album, a concept project centered around the singer's life struggles and encounters with racism and discrimination, was a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.