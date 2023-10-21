Is The Rod Wave falls off a balcony video real? Viral clip triggers hilarious memefest online

American rapper Rod Wave left fans perplexed when a video of him from his Nostalgia Tour in Lincoln started doing the rounds on social media, where the artist can be seen jumping off a balcony. The incident took place on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

In the short clip uploaded by many netizens on social media, Rod Wave can be seen performing on his track Come See Me and then suddenly jumping off a window.

Before jumping, Rod Wave also spread his arms, and the fall was recorded on camera and circulated across many platforms on social media. As the video went viral, many were concerned about his safety, as netizens were convinced that the video was real.

However, once he falls, it can be seen how Rod Wave lands on cushioning, proving that the fall was staged. At the same time, as a user, @DailyLoud, uploaded the video with the same claim of Rod Wave landing on the floor, X added a note at the bottom of the video claiming that it was a “planned stunt.” X stated:

The rapper did not get hurt as falling off the balcony was a part of his act: Details and netizens' reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Hence, Rod Wave did not get hurt, or fall off the balcony, as it was just a part of his act. While the video is real, the act was staged with cushioning on the floor to protect the rapper.

Social media users share hilarious reactions as Rod Wave’s falling off the balcony video goes viral

As the act got recorded on camera, many social media users thought that the video was real, and Rod Wave really jumped off. As the video was shared by multiple users, it garnered a lot of hilarious responses on social media.

As a Twitter user, @DailyLoud, shared the video on the platform, it received more than 24 million views in just a few hours, and invited some hilarious comments as well.

At the moment, Rod Wave has not responded to or addressed the comments of netizens.

Meanwhile, Wave’s Nostalgia Tour started on October 19, 2023, and the rapper is all set to perform in various cities of the USA and Canada till December 18, 2023. The tour is to promote his new album under the same name, Nostalgia.