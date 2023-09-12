Rod Wave Nostalgia tour 2023: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues, special guests & all you need to know 

Rod Wave has announced a new tour titled, Nostalgia Tour, which is scheduled to be held from October 19, 2023 to December 18, 2023 in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album of the same name.

The singer and rapper recently announced the new tour, which will feature special performances by Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and EElmatic, via a post on his official Instagram page:

Presale for the Rod Wave tour starts on September 12, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed by registering for the artist's mailing list. General tickets for the tour will be available from September 14, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. All tickets and presales can be accessed via the singer's official website.

Rod Wave building momentum for album with tour

Rod Wave will be releasing his fifth and latest studio album, Nostalgia, on September 15, 2023. In order to build momentum for it after its release, the singer is embarking on a North American tour.

Joining Rod Wave on the tour will be singer Ari Lennox, best known for her debut studio album, Shea Butter Baby, which was released on May 7, 2019 and has since achieved a gold certification in the US.

Also present on the tour will be rapper Toosii, who rose to prominence with his debut album, Poetic Pain, as well as rapper G Herbo, best known for his third studio album, PTSD. Rounding off the support will be rapper EElmatic.

The full list of dates and venues for the Rod Wave Nostalgia tour is given below:

October 19, 2023 — Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 20, 2023 — St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

October 21, 2023 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

October 23, 2023 — Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

October 24, 2023 — Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 26, 2023 — Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

October 27, 2023 — Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

October 29, 2023 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

October 30, 2023 — Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

November 2, 2023 — Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

November 4, 2023 — Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

November 7, 2023 — Albany, New York at MVP Arena

November 8, 2023 — Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

November 9, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

November 11, 2023 — Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

November 12, 2023 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

November 14, 2023 — Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

November 15, 2023 — Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

November 16, 2023 — Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

November 18, 2023 — Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena

November 19, 2023 — St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

November 22, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois at United Center

November 24, 2023 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

November 29, 2023 — Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

November 30, 2023 — Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

December 4, 2023 — San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena

December 5, 2023 — Phoenix, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

December 7, 2023 — Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

December 9, 2023 — Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

December 10, 2023 — Austin, Texas at Moody Center

December 12, 2023 — New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

December 13, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

December 15, 2023 — Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

December 17, 2023 — Fort Lauderdale, Florida at FLA Live

December 18, 2023 — Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Rod Wave is best known for his third studio album, SoulFly, which was released on March 26, 2021. The album was a major chart topper and received a platinum certification in the US.