Rod Wave Nostalgia tour 2023: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues, special guests & all you need to know 

Rod Wave has announced a new tour titled, Nostalgia Tour, which is scheduled to be held from October 19, 2023 to December 18, 2023 in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album of the same name.
The singer and rapper recently announced the new tour, which will feature special performances by Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and EElmatic, via a post on his official Instagram page:
Presale for the Rod Wave tour starts on September 12, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed by registering for the artist's mailing list. General tickets for the tour will be available from September 14, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. All tickets and presales can be accessed via the singer's official website.
Rod Wave building momentum for album with tour
Rod Wave will be releasing his fifth and latest studio album, Nostalgia, on September 15, 2023. In order to build momentum for it after its release, the singer is embarking on a North American tour.
Joining Rod Wave on the tour will be singer Ari Lennox, best known for her debut studio album, Shea Butter Baby, which was released on May 7, 2019 and has since achieved a gold certification in the US.
Also present on the tour will be rapper Toosii, who rose to prominence with his debut album, Poetic Pain, as well as rapper G Herbo, best known for his third studio album, PTSD. Rounding off the support will be rapper EElmatic.
The full list of dates and venues for the Rod Wave Nostalgia tour is given below:
- October 19, 2023 — Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena
- October 20, 2023 — St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center
- October 21, 2023 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum
- October 23, 2023 — Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center
- October 24, 2023 — Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- October 26, 2023 — Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center
- October 27, 2023 — Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- October 29, 2023 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
- October 30, 2023 — Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
- November 2, 2023 — Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- November 4, 2023 — Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- November 7, 2023 — Albany, New York at MVP Arena
- November 8, 2023 — Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- November 9, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- November 11, 2023 — Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
- November 12, 2023 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- November 14, 2023 — Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena
- November 15, 2023 — Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
- November 16, 2023 — Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- November 18, 2023 — Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena
- November 19, 2023 — St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center
- November 22, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- November 24, 2023 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center
- November 29, 2023 — Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum
- November 30, 2023 — Oakland, California at Oakland Arena
- December 4, 2023 — San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena
- December 5, 2023 — Phoenix, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena
- December 7, 2023 — Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- December 9, 2023 — Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena
- December 10, 2023 — Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- December 12, 2023 — New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center
- December 13, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- December 15, 2023 — Orlando, Florida at Amway Center
- December 17, 2023 — Fort Lauderdale, Florida at FLA Live
- December 18, 2023 — Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Rod Wave is best known for his third studio album, SoulFly, which was released on March 26, 2021. The album was a major chart topper and received a platinum certification in the US.