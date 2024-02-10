"You can lie on Twitter": America Lopez admits posting false details about Big Brother costar Cameron

In a shocking turn of events, America Lopez has admitted to lying about her Big Brother 25 co-star, Cameron Hardin, merely to increase her fan engagement on Twitter. In her tweet, shared on December 7, 2023, America publicly told her followers, “Cam hated the Barbie movie.” This led the Georgia-based stay-at-home to be branded as a “misogynist” by online users.

A few months after Cameron was targeted, America came clean in a live segment, clarifying it was just a “funny” lie. The Brooklyn native claimed,

“I thought it was funny. Also, just so I can clarify Cam never said ‘I hate the Barbie movie’ to me right. But it was just like, it’s a funny tweet. We watched it (Barbie movie) with him.”

According to America, Cameron’s “mannerisms” indicated he probably didn’t like the movie. America added,

“When we asked him what he thought about the movie, he was very like…brief. It was just a funny little tweet. Also, you can lie on Twitter.”

America and Cameron’s Barbie movie exchange

Cameron Hadin has previously faced heat for his unusual antics on Big Brother, gaining a reputation as a man who hates women. Some audience opinions were generated by conversations among female houseguests on season 25, where Blue Kim labeled him a “creep.”

After America’s confession, several fans have revolted back, calling her behavior “toxic.” Meanwhile, several online users were perplexed whether Cameron was a “creep."

In December 2023, America publicly discussed her experience watching the Barbie movie with her Big Brother co-star. After the tweet surfaced online, Cameron was called out for his “misogynistic” antics.

Several users reacted on X:

America indulges in conversation that branded Cameron a “creep” on Big Brother 25

During an episode, houseguests Kim and America confided in each other about Cameron’s behavior, which got on their nerves. America insinuated the stay-at-home dad was “over-flirting” with her. As reported by Global TV, she told Blue on the show,

“I was telling Cory about this. He was like ‘What’s his game?’ Cory and him are getting closer. Cameron said something…I don’t know. Maybe I misunderstood. He was saying there are no cameras or microphones in the jury house, right? He was insinuating. Like, if we were in the jury house together…”

Blue, who couldn’t believe her ears, replied, “Shut the fuck up!” America further indicated she could have been “misunderstanding things.” But the duo laughed, and Blue noted, per Global TV,

“He (Cameron) is such a creep, dude.”

She recalled a story of Cameron offering her his shorts, which Blue described as “shorts shorts,” suggesting his gesture struck her as “strange.”

Big Brother wrapped up its 25th season on November 9, crowing Jag Bains as the winner and awarding him the title and the impressive sum of $750,000. Jag Bains is a 25-year-old from Omak, Washington, and follows the Sikh religion. He owns a gas trucking business and co-owns a real estate brokerage with his brother, which they call Bains Bros.

Besides him, the other finalists to reach the finale were Bowie Jane and Matt Klotz. Big Brother season 26 will premiere by the end of 2024.

