“You can make that working at McDonald's”: Glorilla personal assistant job application sparks hilarious reactions

Rapper Glorilla, aka Gloria Hallelujah Woods, recently took to social media to share that she is looking for a personal assistant for $550 a week. The musician posted a job application highlighting the key responsibilities of the employee.

She also listed down the eligibility criteria under the “qualifications” section stating that the assistant should have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, customer service skills as well as organizational and time management skills.

The assistant is also required to be able to multitask, prioritize workloads, provide a high level of attention to detail, and organize and manage all deliveries. Glorilla mentioned that the employee should also maintain discretion and confidentiality and have a high school level diploma.

The rapper further shared that the key responsibilities of her assistant would be managing calendars, scheduling meetings, maintaining personal or non-work related calendars of events and appointments, handling travel plans and itineraries, and coordinating safety protocols with security, road managers and drivers.

The assistant would also be required to travel with Woods for personal and work-related events, organize her meal schedules, help her with grocery shopping and mail pickup, keep track of the rapper’s wardrobes and receipts, and manage her personal belongings.

The job application also mentioned that the employee would even have to help the musician run errands during the week and on some weekends.

The application immediately went viral online and sparked hilarious reactions on social media, with some saying that people can easily earn the same amount of money by simply working a shift at McDonald’s:

The latest update comes after Glorilla made headlines for securing her second number-one hit on US Urban Radio with the single Tomorrow 2 featuring Cardi B.

The track also debuted at number one on Apple Music, entered the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, trending at number one on YouTube following its release, and garnering over 65 million views so far.

Glorilla's job application for hiring a personal assistant sparks hilarious reactions online (Image via Getty Images)

Rapper Glorilla has earned significant success this year after releasing a several singles and earning multiple award nominations, including Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Best Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 BET HipHop Awards and Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards.

More recently, the rapper made news after sharing a lengthy and detailed job application seeking a personal assistant for a payment of $500 a week. The job responsibilities and pay range mentioned in the application sparked hilarious reactions online, and netizens took to Twitter to respond to Glorilla’s requirements:

As reactions continued to pour in online, the rapper responded to the criticism during an Instagram live and defended her decision surrounding the proposed payment to her personal assistant.

She said that $500 week is not too low as she cannot pay someone $1200 while paying for their flights tickets and other additional expenses. Glorilla also elaborated on the job responsibilities and said that the job is “not that hard” and it is “super simple.”

Prior to the drama surrounding her job application, the rapper made news after making a bizarre comment about fries while speaking about a “nasty” bedroom secret during a recent appearance on the Lip Service Podcast.

