"You clearly never saw the movie 10" — Bo Derek trends as internet reacts to white woman being admonished for wearing braids in viral video

In a now-viral incident, a black woman was seen calling out a white woman for wearing braids. The 27-second video, which began circulating on March 7, 2025, has gained traction on X. The white woman has been identified as Natalie Reynolds, who was recorded being called out for wearing braided pigtails.

In the clip, the black woman can be seen telling Reynolds while walking on a sidewalk:

“That sh*t ugly as f**k. We wear that sh*t.”

When Natalie replied, “It’s braids,” the other woman continued by saying, “Take that sh*t out, now!” As Reynolds tried to walk away, asking, “What’s your problem?” the black woman repeatedly asked her to take off her cornrows, calling them ugly. The video ended with Reynolds asking her to stop following her.

Since going viral, the internet has sparked diverse reactions, with actress and model Bo Derek now trending. Derek, a white woman, famously wore cornrows in the 1979 romcom 10.

X user @MyRocinante2112 shared a poster of the movie and wrote in the recent context:

“If you're walking around saying white women can't wear braids, you're about 40 years too late. You clearly never saw the movie 10. Bo Derek was the bomb.”

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“Bo Derek is famous for wearing braid,” a person wrote.

“This is the Hill she wants to die on? Wearing a rag on her head, at least discount Bo Derek looked like she was put together. By the way, the Vikings were braiding their hair centuries ago,” one person wrote.

“Bo Derek, girl crush. Rocked braides harder than anyone,” wrote another.

Others continued to chime in.

“Bo Derek looked gorgeous in braids,” a netizen wrote.

“Bo Derek if your too old to remember her braids then you weren't watching something else,” another netizen wrote.

“It’s old school Bo Derek like no problem if we wear blond wigs why can’t she wear braids? Just mean and racist for no damn reason. I thought we want inclusivity?” an individual asked.

“The movie 10 with Bo Derek made braids mainstream and beautiful on white women. They are just jealous!” wrote another.

All you need to know about Bo Derek’s iconic braids

Bo Derek had her breakthrough role in the romantic comedy 10, directed, written, and produced by Blake Edwards. The film starred other A-listers, including Dudley Moore, Julie Andrews, and Robert Webber. It earned Derek a Golden Globe Award nomination for New Star of the Year – Actress.

In this film, Bo’s character, Jenny Hanley, became iconic for her golden swimsuit and cornrowed hairstyle while running on the beach. Her braided look made her a trendsetter, specifically featuring Fulani braids, inspired by Fulani women of Africa.

In an August 2020 interview with Variety, Bo Derek spoke about her look.

“I get in trouble for it now. I get a lot of criticism for being a culture vulture, that I’m being insulting and even worse, hurtful to African American women that I copied their hairstyle,” she observed.

However, she recalled that back when she sported the braided hairstyle, the reaction was the opposite.

“I can’t tell you how many African American women came up to me and said things like, ‘Thank you so much. I work at a bank and my boss would never let me have that hairstyle at work but now I can.’”

She further reminisced how the cornrows were her late husband and director John Derek’s “idea,” who also worked on the film. Initially, Blake Edwards was unsure and “wasn’t on board right away” and had to “run it by other people first,” but eventually went ahead with it.

Bo Derek shared that the look was a “life changing moment” for her. At the time of the film’s shooting, she thought she was going to a “resort in Mexico” and getting “paid” for it while having a “good time.”

“I had no idea that anything would come of it,” she added.

Before this interview, in February 2018, the now-68-year-old Derek defended Kim Kardashian for wearing cornrows and calling the look “Bo Derek braids.” The socialite famously wore it in her Instagram and Snapchat posts and called herself “Bo West.”

“Hey! It’s just a hairstyle that I wore in the movie ’10.’ @KimKardashian calls it the Bo Derek because she copied by pattern of braids. I copied it from Ann-Margret’s backup singer from her Vegas show. And we all copied Queen Nofretari. I hope Her Royal Highness is flattered,” the Bolero star wrote on X back then giving reference pictures.

Bo Derek was perhaps talking about the first queen of Egypt’s 18th dynasty, Queen Ahmose-Nofretari, who lived and was buried with braids.

During another conversation with New York Magazine in 2015, Bo shared it’s a “hairdo” and “That’s all it is,” when she was asked whether she considered braided hairstyles and their cultural appropriation.

