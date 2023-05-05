You Go Natural on Shark Tank: When did Monique Little and David Dundas start the business? Details explored

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, new founders and businesses emerge on the main stage as they attempt to pitch their businesses to the sharks.

One of the businesses set to appear on the show is You Go Natural by Monique Little and David Dundas. While Monique started the hair accessory business in 2016 in her mother’s basement with just one sewing machine, her brother David joined the team in early 2021.

Tune in on Friday, May 5, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 on ABC.

All about You Go Natural ahead of its appearance on Shark Tank season 14

One of the businesses set to appear in Shark Tank season 14’s upcoming episode is You Go Natural, a premium hair accessories brand founded by siblings Monique and David. Monique started the business in 2016 with only one sewing machine, operating out of her mother’s basement.

Since then, she and David, who joined the firm in 2021, have transformed the brand into a business with an “8,000 square foot” production facility in East Dallas.

The website states:

"We aim to make your life more vibrant & effortlessly chic, starting from the very top - your hair. Our mission guides everything we do at YGN. If it doesn’t meet that standard, it’s gone."

The upcoming Shark Tank season 14 brand has four core values: innovation, quality, heritage, and people. The website further adds that they are inspired by “the countless women” who have built the natural haircare industry from the ground up and aim to carry forward the baton by addressing the haircare needs that everyone faces but “have not yet been filled.”

The website states:

"We all play many roles and sometimes life can get busy. Sometimes there’s just no time to fuss with our hair. This is why YGN wraps were created. I designed YNG Headwraps with both the functionality and beauty in mind to make protecting and styling your hair effortless and elegant every single time."

The upcoming Shark Tank business has served over 70,000 customers over the years and raised over $2 million to open its factory in 2021. Consumers can buy their products on their website, yougonatural.com, as well as at Urvan Outfitters and Target. The company makes and sells headbands, turbans, head wraps, and durags for men and women with “textured hair.”

Their collections include the Swim Turban collection, T-Shirt Buns, T-Shirt Turbands, Men’s, Active, Sleep, Open T-Shirt Turbans, and more. Their Swim Turbans cost $48, while the knotted headband costs $15.

Their open T-Shirt Turbans can be purchased for $35, and the T-Shirt buns are $35. The seep turbans cost $48, while the active bands can be purchased per piece for $20 or in packs for $40. The Shark Tank season 14 business also sells Puff Pulls in sets of three that cost $30 and scrunchies starting at $12.

Tune in on Friday, May 5, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes