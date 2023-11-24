"You HAVE to be kidding me": Disney's controversial Thanksgiving image stirs outrage among fans

Disney has released their latest version of the famous Norman Rockwell painting of a Thanksgiving feast. The original 1943 painting, titled Freedom from Want, has had many versions due to its charming festive vibe. While the studio had an earlier version of the iconic painting with Mickey Mouse and a host of other Disney characters at a sit-down dinner table, the recent re-creation has upset fans.

However, the controversy sparked by the painting seems rooted in the fact that the representation lacks soul and hints at the probable use of AI. Fans have taken to various social media pointing out flaws with the painting. One X user going by the name “meganroseruiz” posted the image on their page with the message

“You HAVE to be kidding me. From the official Disneyworld account on Instagram”

Expand Tweet

The flawed image of Disney’s newest version of the Thanksgiving painting sparks fan rage

The much-loved cartoon and animation house has come under fire from its fans as it released its newest and possibly upgraded version of an iconic painting for Thanksgiving. While the 1943 painting has been re-created many times, including an older hand-painted version by Disney, fans have not kindly accepted the latest one. It looks quite different leading to fans guessing the use of AI in its creation.

Fans found the new image soulless (Image via X)

Fans have reacted negatively to the image. DiscussingFilm has posted both the Disney versions, old and new, side-by-side for comparison on their X account. This gave a clearer differentiation and prompted some commenters to wonder whether AI has been used to create the latest one.

The right perspective is missing in the new image (Image via X)

Expressions of the characters have shocked fans (Image via X)

A basic element of Thanksgiving has been changed (Image via X)

While some fans have expressed horror at the characters presented around the table, others have questioned the lack of perspective, a vital part of painting and art. Some others have noticed the Thanksgiving turkey being changed to a pie.

Is Disney losing its people connection?

Disney’s Thanksgiving message being rejected by fans points at the iconic production house losing its magic touch over emotions and its art. The production house is not having a good time at the theatres either with the theatrical release of its animated movie, Wish, looking at a bad performance at the box office.

The $200 million project is staring at a projected earnings of $37 million by the first weekend. With mixed reviews, only word-of-mouth promotion may bring the audience to the theatres to watch the movie starring Chris Pine running in theatres currently.

Fans find use of AI to recreate a painting on Human Rights ironic

Expand Tweet

The 1943 painting by Norman Rockwell was titled Freedom from Want and was part of a series that depicted Human Rights. Fans think the company’s tribute to the iconic painting about the right to freedom is spoiled if AI has been used to create it.

One fan, going by the name “nescatridges”, has expressed annoyance at the company’s use of AI when it is known for its spectacular man-made art and animation.

The company has been cracking down on using tools and created strict rules against many things. However, in this recent image of the painting the company seems to have resorted to artificial tools despite having some of the best artists working under its banner.

The use of artificial intelligence is a touchy topic in the creative field as seen with the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. With the long-drawn strikes concluding in a satisfactory negotiation, it would be alarming for one of the biggest studios to engage AI for a Thanksgiving message.