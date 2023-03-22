You Hurt My Feelings trailer, release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new comedy movie, You Hurt My Feelings, is all set to hit theaters on May 26, 2023. The A24 film tells the story of a woman and her husband, focusing on their relationship over the years. The seemingly happy couple's lives turn upside down after the woman finds out her husband has been lying to her about his opinion of her work.

The movie stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies in the lead roles, alongside many others portraying important supporting roles. The film is written and directed by Nicole Holofcener.

You Hurt My Feelings trailer provides a glimpse of its heartwarming plot

A24 has dropped the official trailer for You Hurt My Feelings and it offers a peek into the eventful and dramatic lives of the two lead characters, Beth and Don. Beth is a noted writer who also teaches the art of writing.

She seems to lead a successful and happy life with her husband Don. Don is a therapist who seems like an encouraging and supportive person, but their lives take a shocking turn when Beth accidentally discovers what Don truly thinks of her work.

Overall, the trailer maintains a charming, lighthearted tone that fans of romantic comedies would absolutely love. Here's a brief description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Beth (Louis-Dreyfus), a popular writer, and her husband Don, a well-liked teacher, share the kind of relationship that truly, seriously, for the love of God cannot be real: that is, they're actually in love. Even after decades of marriage, parenting, and their own successful careers, their physical spark has somehow not diminished; in fact, they seem to relish the opportunity to share a single ice cream cone and drive others -- including their son, Charlie -- mad.''

The synopsis further states,

''Should it come as a surprise then that his own marriage is in crisis? But when Beth discovers that Don has been untruthful to her about his opinion of her work for years -- Beth's world comes crashing down. Has their whole relationship been one Big Fat Lie?''

Based on the description and trailer, fans can look forward to a warm and funny rom-com that explores several intimate themes like romance, love, family, and heartbreak, among various other things.

A quick look at You Hurt My Feelings cast

You Hurt My Feelings stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus in one of the lead roles as Beth. Beth is a writer whose life takes a devastating turn after finding out her husband has been lying to her about the quality of her work.

Julia looks brilliant in a role that seems tailor-made for her as she captures her character's numerous flaws and vulnerabilities with astonishing ease. Her other acting credits include Veep, You People, and Enough Said, to name a few.

Tobias Menzies stars as Beth's husband, Don, who tries his best to support his wife, but it is later revealed that he doesn't think highly about her work. Menzies has previously starred in Game of Thrones, Outlander, and The Crown, among many more.

Other important cast members include Arian Moayed as Mark, Michaela Watkins as Sarah, Jeannie Berlin as Georgia, and many more.

You Hurt My Feelings will arrive in theaters on May 26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes