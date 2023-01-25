''It was like a high school reunion'': You People star Julia Louis-Dreyfus opens up on working with Eddie Murphy

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus recently appeared in Jimmy Kimmel Live, wherein she spoke about her new film, You People, and working with iconic comedian Eddie Murphy on the movie. Jimmy Kimmel showed her a picture of Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy on the set of The Little Rascals sketch. She then said,

''It was funny because working with him (Eddie Murphy) on the movie - it was like a high school reunion. It was so bizarre.''

Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays the role of Shelley Cohen, protagonist Ezra Cohen's mother in You People. The highly anticipated buddy comedy flick is set to hit Netflix on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus talks about Eddie Murphy, You People, and more

Julia Louis-Dreyfus told Jimmy Kimmel that she and Eddie Murphy were 21 when they worked on the aforementioned sketch. She further spoke at length about Murphy's looks. Louis-Dreyfus said,

''He, by the way you'll see when he comes on the show, he looks exactly the same. I mean, it is - it's like he's definitely made a deal with the devil, 'cause this guy looks amazing.''

During the interview, she also spoke about her friendship with Jonah Hill in You People. She said,

''I feel, like - first of all, I've known Jonah all my life. And I adored him. We had so much fun, we were howling the whole time. We have a shared love of a fa*t joke. And so that sort of bound us as soulmates.''

In the film's trailer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus looks in terrific form as she perfectly portrays her character's quirkiness and enthusiastic nature with remarkable ease.

However, it seems like Ezra shares a complicated equation with his mother, as evident from her awkward interaction with him and his new girlfriend. As the protagonist's mother, Louis-Dreyfus is expected to play a key role in the movie.

Apart from You People, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is widely known for her lead performance in the iconic series, Veep. She's also starred in Seinfeld, Enough Said, and many more movies and shows.

What is You People about? Plot, trailer, and more details

You People is the story of a couple who fall in love in the most unexpected way. But their relationship is complicated, thanks to their clashing cultural conflicts and families. A short description of the movie, as per Netflix's Tudum, reads:

''Meeting the parents is never easy, but in Netflix’s new rom-com You People, things are about to get extra messy. Kenya Barris’ directorial debut, which he co-wrote with star Jonah Hill, puts an interfaith, culture-clash twist on the relationship rite of passage. The film follows Ezra and Amira as they hilariously navigate the treacherous waters that link family and romance.''

Jonah Hill and Lauren London essay the lead roles of the couple in the movie. Their chemistry is one of the major highlights of the trailer. Featuring alongside them is an ensemble cast of actors like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and many others who play crucial supporting roles. The movie is directed by Kenya Barris, who's co-written the screenplay with Jonah Hill.

You People will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, January 27, 2023.

