"You don't itch?": Cardi B roasts TikToker for showering once a week

Cardi B roasted a TikToker who revealed that she showered only once a week. The now-deleted tweet featured the video with the caption:

"Besides the smell... Like b***h you don't itch?"

The video featured Cori from TikTok account @cori.ontheroad replying to a comment questioning her bathing habits. In the video, Cori explains that body odor does not hinder her daily life because she lives alone with her dogs and works remotely. The TikToker explained:

“I live out in nature with my dogs, alone most of the time, they don’t care how I smell. My remote coworkers through the screen don’t care how I smell. I guess I’m just a dirty girl. But I will say, my skin has been way healthier, my hair has been a lot less brittle, and healthier, and whatever, I’m happy. Shower, don't shower, live your life, people."

Cardi B has been vocal about personal hygiene on social media

Cardi B @iamcardib Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? 🤨 It’s giving itchy. Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? 🤨 It’s giving itchy.

Cardi is not one to shy away from expressing her thoughts and opinions. In a tweet last year, the WAP singer shared her opinion about showering by saying:

“Wassup with people saying they don’t shower, it’s giving itchy.”

In 2021, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shared with the world that they and their kids only bathe when dirty.

This started a trend where tabloids and fans started asking their favorite celebrities about their bathing habits. Actors like Jason Momoa and The Rock shared that they take daily showers, or sometimes even three showers a day.

But other celebrities like Iced Tea’s wife Coco Austin chose infrequent showering. Coco told E!’s Daily Pop in an interview:

“Well, I don’t shower every day. I do what’s needed. My hair, I wash my hair every four days. Yeah, but when I’m feeling icky, I’ll get in the shower. Whether that’s every day, that may be, but that could be every three days.”

Frozen voice actress Kristen Bell also shared that she waits for her kid to start smelling before giving them a bath.

Cori is a trailer lifestyle blogger

Cori's content revolves around her trailer life as she travels around the country with her dogs. The content creator has a community of 24k and 15k followers on TikTok and Instagram respectively. She also shares tips and tricks on how to travel alone.

The TikToker has not yet addressed Cardi B's comments.

