"You know I got my breasts done": Kylie Jenner confesses getting a boob job

In the latest episode of The Kardashians that aired on July 27, 2023, fashion mogul Kylie Jenner came clean about getting breast enhancement surgery. She revealed that she got the surgery done not long before she got pregnant with her first born, Stormi.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starrer who shares two children, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, with American rapper Travis Scott, made the confession before her pal Stassie Karanikolaou.

She admitted:

"You know I got my breasts done before Stormi.".

Kylie Jenner further continued:

"within six months of having Stormi—not thinking I would have a child when I was 20—like, they were still healing."

In what turned out to be a double confession, Kylie Jenner revealed getting a boob job and also claimed that her pregnancy turned out to be a surprise as it was an unplanned one.

The 25-year-old's confession confirmed the speculations of netizens worldwide, who had always suspected that the billionaire had surgery done and looks very different from how she looked before.

Kylie Jenner reflects of having "natural tits" prior breast surgery

Now in retrospect, Kylie Jenner almost regrets getting the surgery done. She reflects how she has always had perfect "tits" that never needed getting any work done.

As a 25-year-old, she wishes she could have avoided taking this path, because now, looking back, she feels that everything was already "perfect".

"I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits. Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything."

The Kylie Cosmetics owner also had some advice to spare for women who aspire to get a boob job. She adviced that one shouldn't consider getting the cosmetic surgery until after giving birth.

She continued to say:

"And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children."

Kylie Jenner also takes up the perspective of a mother as she ponders over the subject of cosmetic surgeries. She says that as a mother to a daughter, it would be very difficult for her to see her own child getting breast enhancement surgery done.

She stated categorically in the episode that she would not want Stormi to go through the ordeal at 19 like she went through.

Proceeding to gush over her daughter who she says is the "most beautiful thing ever", she admitted that if she got a chance to do it all again, she "wouldn't touch anything".

The Kardashians starrer stated:

"I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. And she's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn't touch anything."

"I've always loved myself": Kylie's message on self love

In the same episode, Kylie also had a wonderful message for the viewers, which is very important in today's age when so many young girls are falling prey to unrealistic beauty standards for women.

She said:

"I've always loved myself, I still love myself...I'll always want everyone to love themselves."

Kylie Jenner, has overcome her insecurities and now took the initiative to come clean with her boob job showing that she's not afraid to admit that she did get some work done in a moment of vulnerability.