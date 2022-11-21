"You know she use it on her daily vocabulary": Jordan Beckham N-Word video sparks controversy online

Content creator Jordan Beckham is receiving soaring backlash across social media platforms after a video of her using a racial slur went viral online. The influencer went on to apologize for her actions, however, netizens continue to be outraged.

One Twitter user even on to say that the way she said the word seemed like she "use it on her daily vocabulary."

fire inside dul °✩ @zsireniita @hrts4ziall she said it so natural like you know she use it on her daily vocabulary @hrts4ziall she said it so natural like you know she use it on her daily vocabulary

TikTok user Angelika Oles uploaded a video of Jordan Beckham using the “hard N-word." The video in question has since been deleted off of social media.

However, netizens managed to screen record the influencer’s “massive oopsie.” In the TikTok video shared by Oles, she attached a clip posted on Instagram account @teatoktalk.

In its video, the TikToker can be seen with a couple of friends. The group was laughing and enjoying time together. In one portion of the video, Beckham utters the N-word.

fire inside dul °✩ @zsireniita JORDAN BECKHAM POSTED THESE VIDEOS FORGOT TO EDIT THESE PARTS OUT AND JUST DELETED IT AFTER THINKING NOBODY SAW THEM. JORDAN BECKHAM POSTED THESE VIDEOS FORGOT TO EDIT THESE PARTS OUT AND JUST DELETED IT AFTER THINKING NOBODY SAW THEM. https://t.co/hGQ868a1YS

Angelika Oles’ TikTok video had amassed over 2.7 million views at the time of writing this article.

The video of Jordan Beckham using a racial slur was also uploaded to Twitter. Several netizens were outraged by the influencer’s casual use of prejudicial language.

Netizens react to Jordan Beckham using the N-word

Internet users were outraged to hear about the 18-year-old using the racial slur. Many noted that the influencer should have known better than to use the slur. Several netizens severely slammed the social media personality for her actions. However, some internet users were not surprised by Beckham’s actions. It has been reported that the influencer has uttered such slurs in the past as well.

A few tweets on the matter read:

Ash @lilashcash1 @zsireniita Literally not surprised I’m pretty sure majority of these influencers be saying this shot on the daily @zsireniita Literally not surprised I’m pretty sure majority of these influencers be saying this shot on the daily

Rebecca Jane @_ShirleySweets_ @jordan_beckham Jordan’s apology video is just as bad. “sOrRy fOr NoT bEiNg mOrE eDuCaTeD” like giiiirl,. You have been online for how long don’t try and play stupid like you didn’t know yt pepo should never use that word. @jordan_beckham Jordan’s apology video is just as bad. “sOrRy fOr NoT bEiNg mOrE eDuCaTeD” like giiiirl,. You have been online for how long don’t try and play stupid like you didn’t know yt pepo should never use that word.

Reilly Holmes @ReillyHolmes3 Everyone surprised jordan Beckham racist??? 1. She liked trump 2. She claims to be very Christian 3. Obviously isn’t very Christian has had nudes leaked not even like soft nudes 4. Has friends rumored to be racist 5 she’s blonde has a southern accent Everyone surprised jordan Beckham racist??? 1. She liked trump 2. She claims to be very Christian 3. Obviously isn’t very Christian has had nudes leaked not even like soft nudes 4. Has friends rumored to be racist 5 she’s blonde has a southern accent

Maurio Damiano @mauriodamiano Disappointed in Jordan Beckham fr, thought she was different🙁 Disappointed in Jordan Beckham fr, thought she was different🙁

adri @adriwillcry @BFFsPod @BrentRivera how about we talk about how jordan beckham said the n word @BFFsPod @BrentRivera how about we talk about how jordan beckham said the n word

elsiee 🤍 @elsieee966 if you follow the tiktoker jordan beckham, please reconsider. she posted a video on youtube in 2020 (that is now deleted) of her saying the n word. with a hard r. and she still has almost 4 million followers on tiktok. please stop giving racists a platform if you follow the tiktoker jordan beckham, please reconsider. she posted a video on youtube in 2020 (that is now deleted) of her saying the n word. with a hard r. and she still has almost 4 million followers on tiktok. please stop giving racists a platform

It is important to note that the video was recorded many years ago and is gaining traction online in recent days.

Influencer apologizes for using the N-word

After the video of Jordan Beckham using a racial slur went viral across social media platforms, the influencer with nearly four million followers on TikTok addressed the matter on Instagram. Angelika Oles uploaded a screen recording of the same on her TikTok account.

In the video, Beckham apologized for her actions by saying:

“From the bottom of my heart, I’m so deeply sorry for the pain and hurt I have caused for a lot of you guys. I’m so sorry for using an offensive, ugly, hurtful word. I’m so sorry for not being more educated.”

For those unversed, Jordan Beckham is a popular social media content creator. The Jacksonville, Florida-native is best known for her fashion content. The influencer has amassed over 724k followers on Instagram. After gaining popularity online, she became a member of the TikTok collective Society Las Vegas.

Beckham attended Oceanway Middle School in Jacksonville and has dated Garrison Hatley in the past. She also has her own YouTube channel, which had 140k subscribers at the time of writing this article.

Since becoming a budding social media influencer, she has created her own clothing brand titled 224 Clothing. According to the boutique’s Instagram bio, they sell “cute affordable clothes.” The brand’s official website claims to sell pieces that her “timeless. Versatile. And comfortable.” It adds:

“No matter if you want to get fancy or frisky, be ultra casual, cozy or anything in between—you’ll still look and feel your absolute best no matter which collection you choose!”

They also claim to donate profits to a teenager living in foster care.

