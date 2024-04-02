“You’re being a little brat”: 90 Day Fiancé star Ed lashes out amidst argument during pizza making session

In episode three of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Big Ed lashed out at his fiancé Liz Woods while having a family pizza baking session with Liz's 10-year-old daughter, Ryleigh. The argument started with Ed's unwillingness to clean up after Ryleigh's mess. Ed called Liz a "brat" as the latter asked him not to ruin their family time together.

Episode 3 titled Snow White and the Seven Chores, which was released on Sunday, March 31, at 8 pm ET, saw key developments in Ed and Liz's relationship. The end of the episode saw Liz finally saying yes to her wedding dress, leaving the differences behind.

Big Ed and Liz indulge in an argument while baking pizza with Ryleigh on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Liz organized a breakfast pizza baking session with her daughter, Ryleigh. 90 Day Fiancé star wanted to encourage Ryleigh's creativity as she loves baking. This happened after the mother-daughter duo moved in with Ed, who lives in Arkansas.

Before they started baking, Ed expressed his worries about cleaning up after Ryleigh made a mess, a comment that didn't sit well with Liz. He repeatedly asked them not to make the kitchen counter dirty, even before they started cooking. Ed asked Ryleigh:

"Do you remember how to do the flour without making a mess?"

Ed even said to the cameras that he knew he would have to mop the floors because Ryleigh would leave the kitchen space untidy, something that was a usual occurrence in the house.

Meanwhile, tensions between the 90 Day Fiancé pair rose as Liz asked him to "just chill" as he started cleaning the kitchen top that was in front of their flour bowl. When Ed didn't stop, Liz pointed out that there was a lot of mess that Ed also created while making pasta. She even scrapped it off the stove and showed it to him.

Liz also gave him an ultimatum saying that if he couldn't stop being hard on Ryleigh, then he should leave. To which he said:

"Are you gonna smile? Or let this ruin your day?"

After this, Liz got even more annoyed and asked him to stop spoiling their mood. That's when Ed replied:

"You’re being a little brat."

Ed explained his remark by saying that Liz was the one ruining the event. Things could've gotten worse if Ryleigh hadn't intervened to fix things. She made a fair point by saying that "they should all clean up" after the cooking was done. And even though it cooled things between the duo, Ed still asked Liz if she was ready to say sorry. She clapped back at him, asking if he was ready to clean the stove.

However, their resilience as a couple triumphed over their differences once again on 90 Day Fiancé, as they ended the argument with a kiss. Later in the episode, Liz was seen finalizing a wedding dress with her close friends and family, a confirmation of her decision to tie the knot with Ed. Now it is for the fans to see where their journey as a couple takes them.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 airs every Sunday on TLC at 8 pm ET.