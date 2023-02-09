You season 4 cast additions: Who are the newcomers joining the Netflix series?

Netflix's popular You is one of those shows that may have its ups and downs but never drops its tempo or excitement. After a long wait, the beloved show is all set to return for a two-part season 4, with the first one already premiering on February 9.

The previous seasons saw a plethora of changes, with the last one seeing the protagonist Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) move to Europe, leaving his past behind.

You season 4 has already managed to generate ample intrigue among the fanbase with a very exciting trailer that gives a glimpse at Joe Goldberg in his new surroundings with a new identity and a threat that could see the hunter become the hunted.

With a complete overhaul of the settings and characters, the new season of You will also see many new cast members, some even very recognized actors, joining the line.

You season 4 cast: Who are joining the Netflix thriller?

Only two actors who are supposedly reprising their respective roles from the previous season. Of course, Joe Goldberg, now known as Jonathan Moore, will still be the center of the series, meaning Penn Badgley is still very much on the books, along with his latest love interest, Marienne Bellamy. Tati Gabrielle reprises her role as Marienne Bellamy in the fourth season of the show after making her appearance in the third season.

Other than that, most actors are newcomers to the series. Here is a complete list of the newcomers:

1) Ed Speleers as Rhys Montrose

Already a menacing presence in the trailer, Ed Speelers will join the cast as a series regular in the fourth season of the Netflix show. According to the show's Instagram page, Rhys is a good man in a cruel world. Sadly, good people have not always had a good fate in this series.

He would be one of the people in the rich circle, but the character would be someone who reached there purely through hard work. Ed Speleers is perhaps best known for his appearances in Downtown Abbey and Outlander.

2) Charlotte Ritchie as Kate

Another intriguing character in the new season, Charlotte Ritchie will portray Kate, a fierce art gallery director. A single mother to a daughter, she will be one of the toughest characters in the show and a "brick wall" for her friends' group.

Ritchie is well known for her appearance on Netflix's Feel Good, among many other prominent projects.

3) Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia

A character with perhaps an important arc, Hickman joins the cast of You season 4 as a student with a similar set of interests to Joe. Her character will also be a student of Professor Moore.

The 25-year-old star is best remembered for her role in the CBBC series Tracy Beaker Returns.

4) Lukas Gage as Adam Pratt

Pegged as Joe's rival in the series, Lukas Gage is one of the most eye-catching characters in the trailer of the series. He is the son of a wealthy family and usually gets what he wants. Joe's narration describes him as:

"Well here's the very portrait of a playboy. All flash and fun, but do I detect a burning ambition beneath?"

Adam Pratt is globally recognized for some great works like Euphoria and The White Lotus, both of which were widely acclaimed shows.

5) Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe

Coming to the final addition of the fourth season of You, Keeper will portray the role of Lady Phoebe, who, as her name suggests, is a sweet and kind aristocratic socialite. She is also described as a wild card because of her abrupt reactions.

Joe describes her in his narration, saying:

"There are many titles you hold: heiress, socialite, tabloid sensation, also genuinely nice, kind and charitable ... allegedly, but how do you act when no one else is watching?"

Keeper is well known for her role as Louise Mitchell on the soap opera EastEnders.

Catch them all in action on the first part of You season 4, streaming on Netflix from February 9.

