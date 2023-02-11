You star Penn Badgley reveals he got nauseous while filming the show

You star Penn Badgley recently appeared in Late Night With Seth Meyers, wherein he spoke about his hit Netflix show, among other things. He said that he got nauseous during the filming of the show. Badgley mentioned,

''I'm not precious about my process in any way, but there have been a few times where I've spontaneously become nauseous.''

Penn Badgley plays the protagonist Joe Goldberg in Netflix's hit thriller, You. The first part of the show's fourth season premiered on the streaming platform on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Penn Badgley talks about filming You

Actor Penn Badgley spoke to Seth Meyers at length about his experience while filming the latest season of Netflix's You. Badgley mentioned,

''When you don't finish a scene on time in the day, you have to go back and do pick-ups, and so I was in the middle of something else. I'm like, 'Yeah, we're gonna go do pick-ups for this scene from the second or first episode. Sure, yeah, yeah.' And then I got to strap on this jumpsuit, and the I'm like, 'Oh, right.' And then they spray me down with blood, like, fully, fully. I have goggles on and I'm just like, 'Okay, alright.''

He further stated,

''And then I walked into this room they've created to make it look like the place we were in, and it's full of smoke and dark, fake blood all over a table, and a table saw with meat on it.''

During the interview, Badgley described his character from the show as a ''likable serial killer'' while also talking about Goldberg's popularity among fans of the show, saying,

''We designed him that way.''

Penn Badgley's performance as a creepy, enigmatic man who displays signs of obsessive behavior in You has received high praise from critics and viewers. Joe Goldberg is widely regarded as one of television's most well-written and compelling characters.

A quick look at You season 4 cast and plot

The fourth season of You explores protagonist Joe Goldberg's life in London as he looks to rebuild his life again while looking to redeem himself. Take a look at a short description of the fourth season, as per Netflix's official YouTube channel:

''New year, new country, new persona - and yet Joe can’t seem to shake off his past. Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.''

Penn Badgley's performance has been among the biggest talking points of the series, and his character has received widespread critical acclaim. The show has turned into a massive cultural phenomenon and received massive viewership. It is considered to be amongst the most popular shows in recent times.

Apart from Penn Badgley, the rest of the supporting cast includes various actors like Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, and Ed Speleers, among various others. The show is helmed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble and is based on books penned by noted author Caroline Kepnes.

Viewers can stream all episodes of You, season 4, part 1, on Netflix.

