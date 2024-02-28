Young Sheldon season 7 Meemaw storyline reveals a sad twist explaining her character in The Big Bang Theory 

Meemaw's storyline in Young Sheldon season 7 seems to be taking a sad turn. This comes after new revelations were made about the character in the recent episode of the show. Some fans believe that this sudden turn of events could be one of the reasons why Meemaw's character is so different on Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory.

As of now, two episodes of Young Sheldon season 7 have been released. The seventh installment of the series premiered on February 15, 2024. The second episode of the show was released on February 22, 2024. The episode was titled "A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog." The synopsis from Amazon Prime Video was:

"Sheldon realizes he is the weakest student in his class; Meemaw looks to expand her gambling business."

Fans think Young Sheldon season 7 episode 2 hints at the reasons behind Meemaw's change in personality in The Big Bang Theory

Expand Tweet

Episode 2 of Young Sheldon season 7 reveals some astonishing details about Meemaw's character. With Meemaw losing her house at the end of season 6 of Young Sheldon, fans expected to see a shift in character. However, they were surprised to see Meemaw being her carefree self even after losing everything.

To make matters worse, Meemaw seems to have taken even more interest in doing risky business. To that effect, she is seen trying to extend the horizon of her gambling practices.

Some fans believe that this could land Meemaw in deep trouble. They also believe that this angle to her character would eventually lead to the downfall of her reckless, risk-taking, fun-loving persona. This would, in turn, change her into the bitter, ruthless, and sometimes highly saracastic Meemaw that the audiences are used to seeing on The Big Bang Theory.

Who is Meemaw?

Meemaw is Sheldon Cooper's grandmother in Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory. The character plays a significant role in Young Sheldon. She is one of the titular characters. However, on The Big Bang Theory, she only appears briefly as a guest.

In both shows, Meemaw is depicted as an influential character in Sheldon's life. She is the only family member Sheldon does not resent and is close to. The same feeling is reciprocated by Meemaw. Sheldon is undoubtedly her favorite grandson. He calls him her "Moon-pie" because he's so "nummy-nummy, she could just eat him up!"

When will the next episodes of Young Sheldon season 7 air?

Episode 3 of Young Sheldon season 7 will air on February 29, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/PT. The upcoming episode is titled "A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy." The synopsis reads:

"Sheldon explores Germany behind Mary's back; Missy attempts to pull a fast one on George Sr.; Meemaw and Dale adjust to living together."

To watch the episode, you need to have a subscription to CBS, made available by your local service provider. On the channel, every Thursday an episode of the show is released. In case you are willing to watch the show at your own pace and comfort, you can watch it on CBS's streaming platform. The channel comes for free if you have subscriptions for DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Paramount Plus, and Hulu+ With Live TV.

In some regions, people can also stream the show on Amazon Prime Video and VUDU.

The next episode of Youg Sheldon season 7 will air on February 29, 2024, at 8:00 pm/ET.