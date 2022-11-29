Younha takes first win for Event Horizon on Inkigayo

On November 27, 2022, singer-songwriter Younha claimed the No.1 spot on SBS' Inkigayo, with her Event Horizon. The win comes 15 years after the singer's last music show victory, in 2007, for her smash hit song Password 486.

The achievement is even more significant as it comes seven months after the song's release. Event Horizon was released in March as the title track for Younha's sixth repackaged album End Theory: Final Edition.

In a statement released by her agency C9 Entertainment, the singer expressed gratitude to her fans, saying:

"I can't believe that I won 1st place on a major broadcasting station music show. These day, every day feels like my birthday. This is my first 'Inkigayo' trophy in 15 years. I hope that another 15 years from now, I will still be able to greet you all with good music."

Event Horizon was nominated for the No.1 position alongside popular girl group songs IVE's After LIKE, and LE SSERAFIM's ANTIFRAGILE.

Younha's miraculous breakout hit Event Horizon

Event Horizon was forgotten a few months after its release. The popularity of the song initially remained low after its initial release, but then skyrocketed after Younha performed it live on college campuses during the autumn festival season.

Earlier this month, the soulful ballad topped the domestic music charts and was dubbed the official "song of winter" for Korean music listeners. The song is No. 1 on Korea’s major music streams tracker Melon Chart.

Moreover, Event Horizon achieved two perfect all-kills on the Korean music charts, becoming the sixth song to do so in 2022.

For the unversed, an all-kill in K-pop is awarded to a song that tops the daily and Top 100 charts of Melon, the daily and real-time charts of Genie and Bugs, YouTube Music's Top Songs chart, VIBE's daily chart and the real-time charts of FLO and iChart.

Other songs that have achieved the feat this year include Girls’ Generation‘s Taeyeon‘s INVU, (G)I-DLE‘s TOMBOY, BIGBANG’s Still Life, IVE’s After LIKE, and (G)I-DLE’s Nxde.

The late-blooming viral hit also earned the singer a double crown on the Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) topping both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart for two consecutive weeks.

Younha herself was stunned by the love her song was receiving. On Twitter, she wrote:

"222 days after the release, I’ve topped the chart for the first time in 486 weeks? Is this out of a comic?! (I can’t think of anything cool to say…) Y.Holics, you guys are the best."

Fans react to Younha's viral success

The Rain Shower singer's sudden rise to the top of the charts may have come as a surprise to everyone, including herself, but not to her fans (Y-Holics). They celebrated her win on Twitter, saying that she was always a star and deserved the win.

Younha is currently releasing concept photos for her agency's upcoming Christmas carol album, which will be released on December 7, 2022.

