Your Place or Mine cast list and characters explored

Netflix is out with a new romcom, Your Place or Mine, launched on February 10, 2023.The Valentine's treat features Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in the lead roles, where their characters are two best friends who decide to swap homes.

. The official description for the movie reads:

"Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need."

Your Place or Mine: Reese Witherspoon's first lead role in six years, Director Aline Brosh McKenna's debut

1) Ashton Kutcher as Peter

Ashton Kutcher is no stranger to the world of romcom, having starred in award-winning romantic comedies such as A Lot like Love (2005), No Strings Attached (2008), and What Happens in Vegas (2011). His wit and charm as an actor have always entertained fans and critics alike. Your Place or Mine marks his return to the warm and wholesome genre.

Here, Ashton Kutcher is seen essaying about the male protagonist Peter, who is based in New York.

According to Netflix's official character description:

"Peter is a marketing executive and aspiring writer whose New York life changes as quickly as he does girlfriends."

2) Reese Witherspoon as Debbie

Like her male counterpart, Reese Witherspoon is a veteran in the realm of romantic comedies. She has appeared in widely acclaimed romcoms like Legally Blonde (2001), Sweet Home Alabama (2002), and Just Like Heaven (2005). It was no surprise then that she chose to mark her return as the lead after six years in the genre. In Your Place or Mine, she plays the role of the female protagonist Debbie.

According to the official character description by Netflix:

"Single-mom Debbie is an accountant whose Los Angeles life is planned down to the nano-second."

Additionally, the trailer brings into perspective how Debbie is constantly worried about her son and how being a single mother has taken a toll on her personal life. She is based in Los Angeles and lives a life driven by rules, which she eventually decides to break when she exchanges homes with Peter in New York.

3) Wesley Kimmel as Jack

Wesley Kimmel may not have acted in as many movies as his fellow senior actors Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, but comedy definitely flows in his blood. Wesley is the nephew of late night show legend Jimmy Kimmel and was born to writers-directors-producers Jonathan Kimmel and Carly Hirsch Kimmel. In Your Place or Mine, he is seen portraying the role of Jack, Debbie's son.

As per the official character description on Netflix:

"Debbie’s son, Jack, has grown up with maybe too much structure. For too long, his mom’s overprotective streak has prevented him from trying new things and putting himself out there. Enter Peter, who sees Jack struggling to break out of his shell, and gives him the push he needs to crack it open."

Wesley debuted on The Bachelor Baby, a Bachelor spoof that ran for six episodes on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2013. More recently, he was seen in Netflix's Good Girls and Disney+'s Boba Fett (2021).

4) Tig Notaro as Alicia

Grammy-nominated stand-up comic and actress Tig Notaro joins the star-studded cast of Your Place or Mine as Alicia, Debbie's best friend in Los Angeles. Known for her comic albums Live (2013) and Boyish Girl Interrupted (2016), which also got her Grammy and Emmy Primetime nominations, Notaro is indeed a perfect addition to the ensemble of the film.

The official character description for Alicia reads:

"With Peter living in New York, the role of Debbie’s LA best friend falls to Alicia, a fellow parent at Jack’s school whose wry wit and love of coffee keep things grounded."

5) Steve Zahn as Zen

Much known for his breakout film role in Reality Bites (1994), actor and comic Steve Zahn is a delight to look out for in the world of romcoms. In Your Place or Mine, he essays the role of Debbie's neighbor, Zen.

According to the official Netflix description:

"A zany retired tech entrepreneur with a green thumb, Zen is Debbie’s neighbor who landscapes for free in the hopes that she’ll finally look his way."

6) Zoë Chao as Minka

You may recognize Zoe from the comedy-drama series Strangers, where she portrayed the role of Isobel. In Your Place or Mine, she is seen essaying the role of Minka, one of Peter's ex-girlfriends in New York.

As per the official character description on Netflix:

"A millennial with a wild streak, she pushes Debbie out of her comfort zone and into the arms of handsome book editor, Theo."

7) Jesse Williams as Theo

Popularly known as Dr Jackson Avery from Grey's Anatomy, Jesse Williams is another gem in the cast of Your Place or Mine. In the movie, he will be seen as Theo, who, according to the official character description, is:

"Smart book editor at Debbie’s favorite New York publishing imprint, Theo might very well be the kind of Prince Charming who makes her take that spontaneous leap toward a fairy-tale ending."

Your Place or Mine marks Aline Brosh McKenna's directorial debut

Writer Aline Brosh McKenna is known to be the mastermind behind scripts like Devil Wears Prada (2006), 27 Dresses (2008), and Morning Glory (2010) besides being a co-creator on the sets of popular series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015). With Your Place or Mine, she has taken up the directorial role for the first time.

Your Place or Mine is now available on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes