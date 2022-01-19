Yvette Mimieux net worth: 'The Time Machine' star's fortune explored as she dies aged 80

On January 17, The Time Machine (1960) star Yvette Mimieux passed away at the age of 80. The news of her demise was confirmed to Deadline by a representative for her family. She was found dead on Tuesday morning and reportedly died from natural causes in her sleep.

Mimieux had just turned 80, ten days prior to her death on Monday. The late actress is survived by her husband Howard F. Ruby, siblings Edouard and Gloria, and stepchildren Steven, Michael, Donna, Josh, and Mark.

William Gibson @GreatDismal The only film I can recall Yvette Mimieux in is George Pal’s The Time Machine, but her Eloi girl has kept her in my memory ever since. The only film I can recall Yvette Mimieux in is George Pal’s The Time Machine, but her Eloi girl has kept her in my memory ever since.

Mimieux was best known for her roles in sci-fi films throughout the 1960s and 1970s. She worked in 1973’s The Neptune Factor and 1979’s The Black Hole. The actress was also renowned for her role in Where the Boys Are (1960).

How much was Yvette Mimieux worth?

Farran Nehme @selfstyledsiren RIP, soulful and beautiful Yvette Mimieux. I love her so much in LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, and I also have a soft spot for JOY IN THE MORNING, based on a novel by Betty Smith of "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn" fame. RIP, soulful and beautiful Yvette Mimieux. I love her so much in LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, and I also have a soft spot for JOY IN THE MORNING, based on a novel by Betty Smith of "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn" fame. https://t.co/ahsjDK3MyQ

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Yvette Mimieux was worth an estimated $5 million. The actress earned most of her fortune from her career spanning over 36 years and her business ventures in the real estate industry.

The Los Angeles native became one of the finalists in a beauty contest. She was selected by famed rock and roll singer Elvis Presley. According to IMDb, she forayed into acting and made her debut in the industry with an uncredited role in 1958’s A Certain Smile. Her first credited role was reportedly in a 1959 episode of the TV series Yancy Derringer.

In the 1960s, Yvette Mimieux appeared in recognizable roles in projects like Where the Boys Are and 1969’s The Picasso Summer. She also received a Golden Globes nomination for “Most Promising Newcomer - Female” for her role in Platinum High School. The actress was also nominated for portraying Vanessa Smith in the 1970s The Most Deadly Game.

In total, Mimieux received three Golden Globes nominations in her acting career.

Mimieux was credited in almost 49 projects in her lifetime while writing two of these. She also served as a co-producer in one of her TV movies, Obsessive Love (1984). In 1992, the Los Angeles native retired as an actress after her appearance in Lady Boss.

Mimieux also had a background in anthropology and worked in the real-estate business along with her husband, Howard F. Ruby. She also reportedly co-owned a resort in Mexico with Ruby.

Edited by Shaheen Banu