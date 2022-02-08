Zac Efron's siblings: All about his family as actor wishes brother Dylan on his 30th birthday

American actor Zac Efron wished his brother Dylan Efron on his 30th birthday.

On February 7, the High School Musical actor took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures and videos from a recent family vacation to Catalina Island, off the coast of Los Angeles, California.

The footage shared by Zac showed the group enjoying a bison tour, golfing, and more, while Dylan's posts were of him hanging out in the water with his brother.

Zac Efron and Dylan have been adventure buddies for years. They starred together in The Lucky One's star 2019 YouTube series Off the Grid, in which they shared their travel adventures.

Moreover, Dylan is a producer of Down to Earth, a Netflix show following Zac on his quest for a more sustainable lifestyle. The second season will be available later this year on Netflix.

Zac Efron has two siblings

The 34-year-old star has two younger siblings, making him the responsible elder brother. Apart from 30-year-old male model Dylan Efron, he also has a little sister, Olivia.

Dylan is Zac's real brother from parents Starla Baskett and David Efron. The 30-year-old male model graduated from Cali Polytech in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. As per his Instagram handle and multiple reports, Dylan loves the outdoors.

As part of his 2019 road trip, Dylan camped out of a van in the Eastern Sierra mountains of California. Additionally, he has enjoyed Yosemite National Park quite a bit. His Instagram videos show him jumping into mountain lakes, climbing mountains, riding dirt bikes, and having a good campfire. Currently, he has 775k followers on Instagram.

As for his personal life, Dylan used to date Vanessa Hudgens' sister Stella, but the romance did not last very long. He is currently dating Courtney King, with whom he regularly uploads Instagram stories and posts.

As mentioned earlier, Zac Efron and Dylan also have a little sister named Olivia. As per media outlet The Things, the little one is the daughter of their father, David, from his second marriage.

Also Read Article Continues below

Zac and Olivia have an age gap of 32 years. In July 2021, the 17 Again star shared a picture with Olivia calling her a "little heartbreaker," revealing to his Instagram followers about his sister. The now two-year-old celebrates her birthday on December 26, and her brothers share tiny snippets of her on their Instagram handle.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Shaheen Banu