Zack Bia x Nike Air ZB shoes: Everything we know so far

Zack Bia, a well-known tastemaker and nightlife celebrity, will soon join Nike's extensive roster of collaborators on exclusive sneaker releases. To create this covert colorway for the recently showcased new Nike Air ZB sneakers on his Instagram account, Bia was inspired by CDJs, a DJ gear and their packaging.

The most recent Nike Air ZB by Zack Bia replaces the conventional upper materials with ripstop nylon, suede, and a shroud. The Zack Bia x Nike Air ZB is expected to be released sometime in 2023, but no official date or price has been announced yet. As of yet, it is unclear if the sneaker will be available to the public or if it will be exclusive to friends and family of Zack.

However, given that Zack recently collaborated with Verdy on the Field Trip Recordings x Nike "Learn To Fly" Bomber Jacket, it seems likely that some sort of launch is on the way.

Zack Bia x Nike Air ZB shoes are inspired by the Air Max Pulse shoes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Instagram/@zackbia)

Zack Bia is a DJ and co-founder of Field Trip Recordings, a label that showcases emerging artists and producers. He is also known for his influence in the nightlife and fashion scenes, as well as his collaborations with brands like ASICS and Verdy. Now, he has teamed up with Nike to create his own sneaker, the Zack Bia x Nike Air ZB.

The collaborative shoe is based on the Nike Air Max Pulse, a new model that debuted on Air Max Day 2023. The Air Max Pulse is inspired by the London music scene and features a futuristic design with a full-length Air unit and a sleek upper. Zack Bia's version takes cues from the CDJ turntable, a device used by DJs to mix music.

The Zack's Nike Air ZB has an all-black colorway that matches the CDJ's esthetic. The upper is made of nubuck and ballistic mesh, giving it a durable and textured look. The sneaker is laceless and opts for a zip-up function with the zipper's pull tab featuring a small Swoosh and "ZB" initials. Underneath the zipper, the tongue has a faux-fader graphic with black accent laces and an Air Max logo on the tongue that is made to look like a volume knob.

Addittionally, the Air ZB shoe has subtle details that add to its musical theme. The midsole and heel have small red Swooshes, as well as small "Play/Pause" icons on the forefoot. The heel tab pops out in metallic silver, with one foot reading "CH1" and the other "CH2", referring to the channels on a mixer. The heels are also embroidered with "FTR," which stands for Field Trip Recordings.

The DJ's Nike Air ZB is a unique and stylish sneaker that showcases Zack's passion for music and fashion. It is also a testament to Nike's ability to collaborate with creative individuals from different fields and cultures.

Keep an eye out for the duo’s upcoming launch in the next few weeks. For quick updates on the official images and release dates of these shoes, readers can easily sign up on the company’s website or use the SNKRS app.

