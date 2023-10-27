Zara Larsson 2024 Europe tour: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Zara Larsson has announced a new tour, titled Venus, which is scheduled to take place from February 16, 2024 to June 21, 2024 in venues across UK, Ireland and EU. The tour will promote the singer's album also named 'Venus,' which is scheduled to be released on February 9, 2024.

The singer announced the album and the tour via a post on her official Instagram page on October 26, 2023. The tour will feature performances in cities such as Glasgow, London, Amsterdam, Warsaw and Dublin, among others:

Presale for the tour tickets will be available from November 1, 2023. Interested fans must pre-order the album by October 21, 2023 at 15:00 pm BST from the singer's official store in order to gain access to the presale.

General tickets will be available from November 3, 2023. Although the prices have not been announced, tickets and presales can be accessed from the singer's official website - https://www.zaralarssonofficial.com/

Zara Larsson 2024 tour dates

Zara Larsson is set to release her first album in three years, her fourth overall, on February 9, 2024. The singer released the lead single of the album, Can't Tame Her, on 27 January, 2023. The platinum certified single peaked at number 5 on the Swedish singles charts.

The singer released the second single from the album, End of Time, on 19 May, 2023. The second single was not as popular as the first one and peaked at number 52 on the Swedish singles charts.

The third and latest single of the album, a collaboration with David Guetta, On My Love, was released in September 15, 2023. The single peaked at number 3 on the Swedish singles chart.

Now the singer is set to embark on a tour in support of her album in 2024. The full list of dates and venues for the Zara Larsson Venus 2024 tour is given below:

February 16, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Manchester Academy

February 17, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at O2 Academy Glasgow

February 18, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy Birmingham

February 21, 2024 – London, UK at Roundhouse

February 24, 2024 – Paris, France at Le Trianon

February 25, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique

February 26, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Afas Live

February 28, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Verti Music Hall

March 01, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium Cologne

March 02, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Fabrique

March 04 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Komplex 457

March 06 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Forum Karlin

March 07 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Torwar

March 08 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Gasometer

March 16 2024 – Reykjavik, Iceland at Laugardalsholl Sport Center

June 21 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Fairview Park

Zara Larsson's remaining 2023 tour dates and venues are also given below:

October 28, 2023 – Liverpool, UK at M&S Bank Arena

November 26, 2023 – Florida, US at Amalie Arena

December 08 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at Cirkus

December 09 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at Cirkus

December 16 2023 – Skelleftea, Sweden at Sara Kulturhus Scen 1

More about Zara Larsson's music career

Zara Larsson released her debut studio album, 1, on October 1, 2014 via TEN Music Group and Universal Records. The platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Swedish album chart.

The singer released her second studio album, So Good, on March 17, 2017. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Swedish album chart as well as at number 2 on the Norwegian album chart and remains her most successful album till date.

The singer released her last studio album, Poster Girl, on March 5, 2021. The gold certified album peaked at number 3 on the Swedish album chart, as well as at number 11 on the Norwegian album chart.